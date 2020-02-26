Ivanka Trump shows off traditional Indian outfit by Delhi designer

Arab world’s who’s who jet to Paris for Fashion Week

DUBAI: The final destination on the Fall 2020 fashion month trail is the French capital, where a number of regional it girls have been spotted this week.

Lebanese bloggers Karen Wazen and Nathalie Fanj are among the influencers currently taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. The fashion stars, who have amassed more than three million Instagram followers combined, were spotted sitting at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s star-studded front row for Dior’s Fall 2020 showcase. They were joined by the likes of Saudi film producer Mohammed Al-Turki, actresses Demi Moore and Nina Dobrev and model Cara Delevingne, among many others.

Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki and Karen Wazen attended the Dior show. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, modest influencer Leena Al-Ghouti was also among the guests at the 1970’s-inspired show.

The Lebanese It-girls made sure to document the show on social media, giving their followers on Instagram a glimpse into the luxury Parisian maison’s latest runway presentation.

After the show, Fanj took to Instagram to share a snap of herself dressed head-to-toe in the prestigious fashion house’s designs. “#PFW day 1 with Dior. Left this amazing show feeling inspired and empowered,” the mother-of-two wrote.

“Day 1 Dior day. Love taking you guys with me on every journey,” shared Wazen, who also took to Instagram to upload a photo of her cutting-edge street style look.

Fanj and Wazen have a longstanding relationship with Dior. The influencers are front row fixtures at the Parisian maison’s fashion shows, with Wazen even doing an Instagram takeover for the brand when they presented their first couture show in Dubai in March 2019.

In January, the jetsetters joined Dior to celebrate the brand’s newest Capture Totale skincare range in California.

Fanj and Wazen aren’t the only regional stars to be spotted in the City of Lights, however.

Elsewhere, Dubai-based Iraqi bloggers Rania Fawaz and Dima Al-Sheikhly were pictured living it up in Paris. Al-Sheikhly announced her arrival in the French capital via a photograph of a pink Louis Vuitton bag, set against the backdrop of Parisian streets alongside the caption: “Hi Paris, I missed you.”

Meanwhile, noticeably missing from day one of the action was Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty, who took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to reveal that she was having second thoughts about attending Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus concerns.