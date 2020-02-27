You are here

Lauryn Hill kicks off Dubai Jazz Festival with soulful concert

The singer performed some of her most popular hits. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

Lauryn Hill kicks off Dubai Jazz Festival with soulful concert

Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Jazz Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a soulful and dynamic performance from the evening’s headliner Lauryn Hill. The singer and rapper who gave us the “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” rocked the crowd at Dubai’s Media City Amphitheater with a live performance of some of her most popular hits such as “Everything is Everything,” “Ex-Factor,” and “Killing Me Softly,” which had the entire crowd singing along.

The Fugees singer has quite the packed schedule. Hot on the heels of her Dubai concert, the Grammy award winner is set to perform at Bahrain’s Spring of Culture Festival 2020 on Friday, before she jets back to the US to headline the inaugural Lovers & Friends festival alongside a myriad of R&B and hip-hop heavyweights, new and old, who will also be performing at the music extravaganza, including Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Sean Paul, T-Pain and Lil Kim among many others.

Topics: Lauryn Hill Dubai Jazz Festival

Fast food fashion: Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi collaborates with KFC

The Saudi designer teamed up with fast food chain KFC. (Instagram/@holgamaniac)
Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

Fast food fashion: Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi collaborates with KFC

Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Fashion’s fixation with food is no secret. In recent years, we’ve seen a number of brands cook up edible-themed accessories, including McDonalds cups crafted into shoulder bags from Moschino and lait de coco clutches by Chanel. Meanwhile, other designers took it a step further by joining forces with popular eateries, such as Alber Elbaz for Ladurée.

Now the latest designer to team up with a restaurant is Saudi contemporary womenswear designer Arwa Al-Banawi, who recently collaborated with fast food fried chicken joint, KFC.

View this post on Instagram

fastfood>fastfashion

A post shared by Mohd (@holgamaniac) on

 The Jeddah-born creative teamed up with the popular fast food chain on an exclusive streetwear capsule collection that will boast gender-neutral pieces for famous fans of the label— that includes the likes of Jayden Smith and Elisa Sednaoui— to eat up.

Although the designer has kept the collaboration under wraps for now, fans can probably expect signature tailored suits with KFC-inspired prints or hoodies emblazoned with the emblematic Colonel Sanders portrait to satiate wardrobes throughout the season.

While the capsule collection will most likely not have the drive-through price tag, it’s bound to sell like hot cakes when it hits shelves soon.

The unexpected partnership is the latest in a string of collaborations for the contemporary Dubai Design District-based label. In the past, the womenswear designer has teamed up with Pepsi, Adidas Originals and Levi’s. 

Topics: Arwa Al Banawi

