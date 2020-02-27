Lauryn Hill kicks off Dubai Jazz Festival with soulful concert

DUBAI: The Dubai Jazz Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a soulful and dynamic performance from the evening’s headliner Lauryn Hill. The singer and rapper who gave us the “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” rocked the crowd at Dubai’s Media City Amphitheater with a live performance of some of her most popular hits such as “Everything is Everything,” “Ex-Factor,” and “Killing Me Softly,” which had the entire crowd singing along.
The Fugees singer has quite the packed schedule. Hot on the heels of her Dubai concert, the Grammy award winner is set to perform at Bahrain’s Spring of Culture Festival 2020 on Friday, before she jets back to the US to headline the inaugural Lovers & Friends festival alongside a myriad of R&B and hip-hop heavyweights, new and old, who will also be performing at the music extravaganza, including Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Sean Paul, T-Pain and Lil Kim among many others.