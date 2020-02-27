Lauryn Hill kicks off Dubai Jazz Festival with soulful concert

Fast food fashion: Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi collaborates with KFC

DUBAI: Fashion’s fixation with food is no secret. In recent years, we’ve seen a number of brands cook up edible-themed accessories, including McDonalds cups crafted into shoulder bags from Moschino and lait de coco clutches by Chanel. Meanwhile, other designers took it a step further by joining forces with popular eateries, such as Alber Elbaz for Ladurée.

Now the latest designer to team up with a restaurant is Saudi contemporary womenswear designer Arwa Al-Banawi, who recently collaborated with fast food fried chicken joint, KFC.

The Jeddah-born creative teamed up with the popular fast food chain on an exclusive streetwear capsule collection that will boast gender-neutral pieces for famous fans of the label— that includes the likes of Jayden Smith and Elisa Sednaoui— to eat up.

Although the designer has kept the collaboration under wraps for now, fans can probably expect signature tailored suits with KFC-inspired prints or hoodies emblazoned with the emblematic Colonel Sanders portrait to satiate wardrobes throughout the season.

While the capsule collection will most likely not have the drive-through price tag, it’s bound to sell like hot cakes when it hits shelves soon.

The unexpected partnership is the latest in a string of collaborations for the contemporary Dubai Design District-based label. In the past, the womenswear designer has teamed up with Pepsi, Adidas Originals and Levi’s.