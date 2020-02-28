You are here

  • Home
  • Former European leaders slam Trump peace plan

Former European leaders slam Trump peace plan

Palestinian demonstrations protest against peace plan proposal in Gaza. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5wntd

Updated 28 February 2020
Charlie Peters

Former European leaders slam Trump peace plan

  • The letter expresses deep concern over the plan
Updated 28 February 2020
Charlie Peters

LONDON: The Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) has assisted in gathering 50 former European leaders and foreign ministers to jointly sign a letter condemning US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

British signatories include former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, former International Development Secretary Douglas Alexander, and former Foreign Ministers Sir Alan Duncan, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Peter Hain and Ben Bradshaw.

The sharply critical letter, published in British newspaper The Guardian, expresses deep concern over the plan, saying that “instead of promoting peace, it risks fueling the conflict.”

The signatories note that the plan has been met with “widespread opposition in the region, in Europe and in the US.”

The plan “allows for annexation of large and vital parts of the occupied Palestinian territory and legitimizes and encourages illegal Israeli settlement activity,” the letter reads.

The plan “is not a roadmap to a viable two-state solution, nor to any other legitimate solution to the conflict.”

The letter adds: “The plan envisages a formalization of the current reality in the occupied Palestinian territory, in which two peoples are living side by side without equal rights. Such an outcome has characteristics similar to apartheid — a term we don’t use lightly.”

The signatories believe that the annexation could lead to Palestinian enclaves reminiscent of South Africa’s bantustans during the apartheid era.

The letter follows increased tensions between the White House and the Palestinian Authority, with Washington threatening to withhold aid as part of a diplomatic pressure campaign at the UN.

Chris Doyle, director of Caabu, told Arab News: “We’re delighted to see so many distinguished former European political figures signing up to what is historically a very strong letter about the plans for annexation. It also clearly references that it would produce apartheid-like conditions.”

He said: “That brings into sharp focus exactly how disastrous this plan is. Even if it isn’t implemented as per the document, the plans on the ground have already been enacted effectively.”

He added: “The only way forward are talks based on international resolutions and consensus that envisage a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines with a shared capital in Jerusalem and fair resolution of the refugee issue.”

Topics: Palestine

Related

Special
Middle-East
Jordanians voice anger at Mideast peace plan
Middle-East
Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trump’s Middle East peace plan

Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

Updated 30 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

  • Amir Wang laments being called "corona" to offend him
  • Blasts name-callers for lacking "conscience, manners and humanity"
Updated 30 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Chinese student, who is currently residing in Lebanon, said he is subjected to negative comments in streets due to the spread of coronavirus, which started in his home country.

“I understand your fear of the virus, but I can’t bear the name-calling,” the students said in the video.

Amir Wang moved to Lebanon around six months ago, and was very happy to live and study there. He lives in a town called Shhim, south-east of Beirut in the Chouf region.

 

However, the spread of COVID19 changed his feelings about living in the Levantine country. In a video posted on social media, Wang explained that some people get scared of him and avoid him, while others actually call him ‘corona’ as a slur to offend him.

He pleaded by saying such negative behavior will not benefit anyone, but shows that those who do it lack conscience, manners and humanity.

“China is our mother, and she is sick… would it be okay for me to call you or your mother names if she were sick?” Wang added.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Iranian MP dies from coronavirus as Saudi Arabia resists infection
Middle-East
Lebanon shuts schools after fourth coronavirus case
Saudi Arabia
Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow
World
South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases

Latest updates

No going back: Bali’s Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland
95 regional startups to train at KAUST bootcamp
OIC contact group discusses Rohingya protection with UN chief 
Weekly Energy Recap: Economic anxiety hits oil prices
In China, coat maker adapts to make protective suits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.