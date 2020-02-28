You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian deaf-mute coffee shop shows all signs of success

Egyptian deaf-mute coffee shop shows all signs of success

1 / 2
Customers at Wadi El-Nile coffee shop, in the Upper Egyptian city of Qena, use sign language to communicate and place orders. (Photo/Supplied)
2 / 2
Customers at Wadi El-Nile coffee shop, in the Upper Egyptian city of Qena, use sign language to communicate and place orders. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jfkpb

Updated 28 February 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egyptian deaf-mute coffee shop shows all signs of success

  • “I had hope and faith in achieving the dream of owning a coffee shop specialized in hosting the deaf and mute and where the staff would be deaf and mute as well.”
Updated 28 February 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: An Egyptian cafe for deaf and mute people is quietly showing all the signs of success.

Staff and customers at Wadi El-Nile coffee shop, in the Upper Egyptian city of Qena, use sign language to communicate and place orders.

Printed guides are on every table showing how to sign simple words and phrases to help visitors, whether or not they are deaf-mute.

And activities in the cafe are no different than in any other coffee house, with customers playing backgammon and dominos, enjoying hot and cold drinks, and smoking shisha.

Wadi El-Nile’s owner, Mustafa Khairat, said that the success of his establishment had proved that deaf people could be integrated into society.

“I had hope and faith in achieving the dream of owning a coffee shop specialized in hosting the deaf and mute and where the staff would be deaf and mute as well. They would communicate with customers using sign language, and that is what happened,” he added.

“Deaf people represent a huge segment in Egypt. They used to meet in several coffee shops in Qena governorate but when this one opened with deaf as well as other people attending, it turned into a destination for the deaf from other cities and villages. They meet here and they feel it is their home,” said Khairat.

“We printed papers with sign language as a guide and put them on every table. They have simple sign language signs written in letters to help customers if they are finding it difficult communicating with a waiter or other deaf and mute customers.”

Statistics issued by the UN in 2019, showed the number of deaf and mute people in Egypt to be around 7.5 million out of a population of 100 million, and coffee shops to cater for them have sprung up throughout the country.

In the city of Alexandria, Rady’s cafe in the neighborhood of Mansheya, is better known to Alexandrians as the mute’s coffee shop. The Brotherly Association for the Deaf, which is located in the same area, holds regular meetings there.

And last year, Mohamed Arafat opened his Candy restaurant in Cairo, which employs a number of deaf-mute staff.

Topics: Egypt Deaf disability

Related

Special
Middle-East
Researcher revives Egyptian villages and their foods
Special
Middle-East
Egypt to reopen historic Jewish synagogue in January

Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

Updated 9 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

  • Amir Wang laments being called "corona" to offend him
  • Blasts name-callers for lacking "conscience, manners and humanity"
Updated 9 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Chinese student, who is currently residing in Lebanon, said he is subjected to negative comments in streets due to the spread of coronavirus, which started in his home country.

“I understand your fear of the virus, but I can’t bear the name-calling,” the students said in the video.

Amir Wang moved to Lebanon around six months ago, and was very happy to live and study there. He lives in a town called Shhim, south-east of Beirut in the Chouf region.

 

However, the spread of COVID19 changed his feelings about living in the Levantine country. In a video posted on social media, Wang explained that some people get scared of him and avoid him, while others actually call him ‘corona’ as a slur to offend him.

He pleaded by saying such negative behavior will not benefit anyone, but shows that those who do it lack conscience, manners and humanity.

“China is our mother, and she is sick… would it be okay for me to call you or your mother names if she were sick?” Wang added.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Iranian MP dies from coronavirus as Saudi Arabia resists infection
Middle-East
Lebanon shuts schools after fourth coronavirus case
Saudi Arabia
Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow
World
South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases

Latest updates

95 regional startups to train at KAUST bootcamp
In China, coat maker adapts to make protective suits
No going back: Bali’s Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland
Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread
Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.