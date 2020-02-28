You are here

  • Home
  • Brad Pitt snubs French Oscars as Polanski row rages

Brad Pitt snubs French Oscars as Polanski row rages

Film director Roman Polanski arrives at the Madeleine Church to attend a ceremony during a ‘popular tribute’ to late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday in Paris, France, December 9, 2017. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8j9s

Updated 28 February 2020
AFP

Brad Pitt snubs French Oscars as Polanski row rages

  • Le Parisien daily reported that Pitt had thought it wiser, given the circumstances, to decline honorary Cesar
  • Adele Haenel: Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims
Updated 28 February 2020
AFP

PARIS: THE “French Oscars” the Cesars will be awarded Friday in a poisonous atmosphere with Roman Polanski — whose new film has the highest number of nominations — staying away from the ceremony because he fears a “public lynching.”
With the French film industry at war with itself over the decision to honor the controversial director — wanted in the United States for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 — Hollywood star Brad Pitt has snubbed the event by reportedly turning down an honorary Cesar.
Amid mounting speculation there would be no honorary award, a first in Cesar history, Le Parisien daily reported that Pitt had thought it wiser, given the circumstances, to decline.
French star Adele Haenel, who is nominated for best actress for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” lambasted the Cesar academy earlier this week for showering so many nominations on Polanski’s drama about the Dreyfuss affair, “An Officer and a Spy.”
“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims,” said the actress, who shook the industry last year by accusing the director of her first film, Christophe Ruggia, of sexually harassing her when she was only 12.
“It means raping women isn’t that bad,” she added.
In the furor that followed Polanski’s 12 nominations, the entire board of the Cesars was forced to resign.
With feminist protests planned outside the ceremony, Polanski told AFP that he would stay away because “what place can there be in such deplorable conditions for a film about the defense of truth, the fight for justice, blind hate and anti-Semitism?“
With veteran screen icon and feminist baiter Brigitte Bardot rowing in behind Polanski, other French stars are likely to show their support for Haenel and make a stand against the sexual harassment that has long dogged the industry.
The French press have billed the ceremony as the most dramatic and divisive ever, with Le Figaro daily billing it as “The Cesars of Anguish” and Le Parisien mocking up a movie poster for Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.”
The ceremony’s presenter, stand-up comedian Florence Foresti, has already made her feelings clear about Polanski by tripping over the French title of his film, “J’accuse,” on the day the nominations were announced.
“I am accused,” she stumbled, before correcting herself.
To make matters worse, on the eve of the awards, 30 cinema figures from minority backgrounds lashed the lip service they claimed the industry plays to inclusion, saying black, North African and Asian-origin performers are mostly confined to stereotypical bit parts in French films.
One of the most outspoken of the signatories, actress Aissa Maiga, is likely to present one of the Cesars, with the Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” directed by Mali-born Ladj Ly up for 11 awards.
All eyes will also be on Haenel and her former partner Celine Sciamma, who directed the feminist ode “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which is up against Polanski’s historical epic and “Les Miserables” for best film.
The acceptance speech of Oscar-winning Jean Dujardin will also be hugely scrutinized if as expected he wins best actor for his lead role in Polanski’s film.
The publicity campaign for the movie was halted last year after another woman, photographer Valentine Monnier, claimed that she had also been raped by the director in 1975.
The 87-year-old Polanski told AFP he was staying away to protect his family and his team from abuse.
“The activists brandish the figure of 12 women who I am supposed to have molested half a century ago,” he said.
“These fantasies of sick minds are treated as established fact — a lie repeated 1,000 times becomes a truth.”

Topics: the Cesars Roman Polanski Brad Pitt Brigitte Bardot Jean Dujardin

Related

photos
Lifestyle
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski
Offbeat
Brad Pitt must pay $667,000 to French chateau decorator

Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire

Updated 28 February 2020
AFP

Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire

  • Police said the fire was under control by nightfall
  • But flames could still be seen rising from the street
Updated 28 February 2020
AFP

PARIS: Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated amid violent protests against a Congolese singer due to give a concert nearby.
“Avoid the area and allow the emergency services to intervene,” the police said on Twitter, adding later the fire had been brought under control and was “being extinguished.”
Police said they had intervened to stop protesters who set alight garbage bins and scooters, releasing a thick, black smoke cloud over the city center.
The police on Twitter reported “unacceptable violence by people who have violated the ban on protesting on the sidelines of a concert.”
It posted a video of what it said was “scandalous behavior” by protesters shown wielding large roadworks barriers to prevent firefighters from getting to the blaze.
The SCNF train service operator said the underground section of the Gare de Lyon was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Train traffic was severely disrupted.


Outside the station, AFP witnessed a dozen firetrucks at work amid the smoldering wrecks of about 30 vehicles, mainly scooters.
Police had banned any protests around the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, not far from the station, where Congolese artist Fally Ipupa was to give a concert.
Congolese expats regularly speak out against artists from home who perform in France or Belgium, accusing them of being close to former DR Congo president Joseph Kabila and his successor Felix Tshisekedi.
Outside the arena, Ipupa backers and Congolese opposition faced off, exchanging insults. Twenty-three arrests were made.
“With their music, they (the Congolese government) are bringing an entire people to their side while they slaughter and rape women and children,” opponent Willy Dendebe told AFP at the scene.
“I have been here (in France) for 30 years because of them! Thirty years and we let them be here in France as if nothing has happened. So yes, we are angry!“
Lwangi Bienvenu, a fan who traveled from Belgium for the concert, observed the chaos from his hotel near the Gare de Lyon.
“It’s a shame. He’s Congolese, we should all be behind him,” Bienvenu said of the singer. “People will talk about the bad inside us. They put people in danger and they will now surely cancel the concert.”
A 2017 concert by Ipupa was canceled by police citing risks for “serious disturbances to the public order.”

Topics: Gare de Lyon Paris fire

Related

World
Paris police attacker ran web search on killing ‘infidels’ before rampage -source
World
French police clear hundreds from Paris migrant camp

Latest updates

Saudi Cup ‘double or nothing’ with two horses in $20m race for leading agent Ted Voute
GCC citizens temporarily suspended from entering Saudi Arabia’s Makkah, Madinah
Saudi forum to tackle global humanitarian challenges
Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire
‘Into the Wild’ movie luring unprepared to Alaska wilderness

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.