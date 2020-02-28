Saudi ministers inaugurate tech employment initiative

RIYADH: The inauguration ceremony of the “Skills of the Future” initiative was launched on Thursday.

“Skills of the Future” seeks to achieve sustainable development and raise a creative generation that has the necessary skills to meet the communications and technology market’s needs.

The initiative aims to train 40,000 people and employ 20,000 people in the fields of communications and information technology.

The ceremony was kicked off by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, and the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.

The event was attended by the head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, and the director general of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), Turki Al-Jawini.

The program aims to establish a sustainable model to fill the gap between the labor market and the training and learning outcomes.

The initiative will work with government agencies, local and international leading private sector companies, entrepreneurs and the non-profit sector.

“Our role is to anticipate technical jobs and make sure they match the national competencies in light of the field’s global development and the Kingdom’s digital transformation," said Al-Sawaha.

He added: “Technology is one of the accelerating factors of development and the changes it brings are accompanied with new jobs. Due to that, 58 million jobs are expected to be created globally in the coming years.”

The initiative, which will provide more than 2,000 jobs in its first phase, he said, is based on three paths to develop digital capabilities and skills.

“The first path, focused on digital skills, provides a unified universal language to build and develop digital skills and human capital.

“It is followed by qualitative training to develop national cadres in digital fields and support the sustainability of specialized digital academies.”

The minister added that “the third path is dedicated to supporting employment by creating job opportunities, training and guiding national cadres in the relevant professions.”

Al-Rajhi said that his ministry is working with different government and private bodies to empower national cadres in a productive and stable work environment to support the economy.

He added that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is one of Hadaf’s most important partners in supporting localization.

“The employment program will provide employment services for job-seekers with the cancellation of recruitment costs, a vocational training and guidance service, a training service through specialized programs that suit relevant jobs and Hadaf’s financial support service,” Al-Rajhi said.

