You are here

  • Home
  • Why some investors are turning bullish on China

Why some investors are turning bullish on China

Analysts are hoping that China has managed to control the virus and are especially bullish about certain sectors such as online education. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nz3v3

Updated 29 February 2020
Reuters

Why some investors are turning bullish on China

Updated 29 February 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: China’s stocks were among the first hit by fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Some investors are now betting they may be among the first to recover.

The two major benchmarks for stocks traded within China are down less than 1.9 percent year-to-date, while benchmarks in the US and Europe are down 7 percent or more over the same period.

Fund managers and analysts say the disparity in the stock market performance reflects expectations that the impact of the virus is being contained in China, while the full extent of the outbreak in the US and Europe remains unknown. Those fears are especially potent given that major US stock benchmarks were trading at all-time highs within the past two weeks, helping fuel a more than 12 percent decline in the S&P 500 since Feb. 19.

Chinese stocks, by comparison, had been battered for months by concerns over the impact of the trade war between the US and China. The CSI 300 remains 0.3 percent below where it was this time last year, while the US benchmark S&P 500 is up 6.7 percent over the same time.

The market was looking for a reason to sell and coronavirus is a pretty significant reason, given its potential to disrupt consumer spending and global supply chains, said Aditya Kapoor, a portfolio manager of the $1.9 billion Ivy Emerging Markets Fund.

China has instituted quarantines in major cities and suspended schools to contain the virus. The number of new deaths in mainland China due to the virus stood at 29 on Wednesday, the lowest number since Jan. 28, officials said.

“We’re expecting very poor results in most of our companies over the first and second quarter, but our working assumption is that China has it under control,” said Kapoor.

The stocks he is bullish on include cloud-based software and after-school education companies. “When schools are closed nationwide the only option to study is online, so these companies are getting a huge boost without spending the marketing dollars required because everyone is giving them a trial,” he said.

Tiffany Hsiao, portfolio manager of the $127 million Matthews China Small Companies fund, said she expects a temporary hit from the virus but expects economic activity will pick up as the benefits of the trade deal between the US and China accrue. Her fund is up nearly 13.5 percent year-to-date.

Along with online education, she is focusing on companies in the health care sector ranging from biotech to medical waste disposal. The fund’s third-largest holding is Taiwanese medical waste disposal company Sunny Friend Environmental Technology, according to Morningstar. Sunny Friend’s shares are up 6.6 percent this year.

Hsiao is also bullish on consumer companies that focus on millennials, especially those that sell ready-to-make food.

“The interesting thing about millennials in China is that a lot of them don’t know how to cook,” she said. “With coronavirus many are quarantined at home and need to make food for themselves.”

Hsiao said she is prepared to increase her positions in Chinese stocks if they follow developed markets lower.

“We are long-term investors and we see any market disruptions as opportunity to add to positions that we have convictions in,” she said. 

Topics: China

Related

A homegrown UAE brand bets on date’s heritage appeal

Updated 29 February 2020
Keith J. Fernandez

A homegrown UAE brand bets on date’s heritage appeal

  • Dates are locally sourced by The Date Room from around 20 farms in the Al Ain oasis area of Abu Dhabi
  • UAE farms grow about 475,000 tons of dates a year, a significant percentage of which is exported
Updated 29 February 2020
Keith J. Fernandez

DUBAI: When you can answer the classic business question about a unique selling proposition (USP) in six different ways, you likely have a successful product on your hands.

Thankfully, when you are dealing with dates, unusual product features are not a problem.

There are more than 3,000 date varieties around the world, but Emirati brand The Date Room is approaching the sticky business of breaking into an established market with just half a dozen local cultivars.

From the buttery, caramel notes of the golden Kholas date to the lower-carbohydrate Razaiz type, their flavors offer a change from the more commonly available Medjool and Deglet Noor varieties.

Being locally sourced from about 20 farms in the Al-Ain oasis area of Abu Dhabi, they are also introducing UAE residents to the nation’s heritage.

“Emirati dates are unique because they’re generally much richer in taste and texture than others on the market — although they can be smaller in size,” said Tony N. Al-Saiegh, executive director of The Date Room.

The Date Room launched with two luxury boutiques in the UAE last November after founder Ahmed Mohamed bin Salem spotted a gap for local fruit in a market dominated by produce from Saudi farms.

While official market share by origin data is not available, Saudi dates may control close to 90 percent of the UAE’s retail market.

Yet, with an annual production of 755,000 tons, Saudi Arabia trails Egypt, Iran and Algeria, all of which produce in excess of a million tons each year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

By contrast, UAE farms grow about 475,000 tons, a significant percentage of which is exported.

Dates are among the world’s oldest cultivated crops. The palm is native to the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, with origins that go back more than 5,000 years to what is modern-day Iraq.

The appeal of dates has grown considerably in recent years. Their high fiber and mineral profile have led to their classification as a superfood, they have been used for their high natural sugar content in healthy natural alternatives to processed candy bars.

“The Date Room’s main initial motive was the fact that our own farms produce a superior quality of date in every way,” Al-Saiegh said.

“Our families have been enjoying these dates with every meal and occasion for generations, so why not introduce it to the market in a way that makes them available to everyone but also promotes the unique culture of the UAE?”

The company’s annual production runs to about 160 tons.

For now, distribution is restricted to the UAE, but Al-Saiegh says his team is in talks with distributors in India and Indonesia.

With farmers everywhere agonizing over the impact of climate change, what are the challenges facing date farmers, accustomed as their crops are to heat and aridity?

Scientists expect 2019 to be the second-hottest year on record after 2016, and they forecast that by 2070, today’s major producers will suffer from a markedly unsuitable climate.

Despite palm trees being able to tolerate the heat for hundreds of years, Al-Saiegh says his farms are already feeling the impact.

“As the weather gets hotter and the summers get longer, it’s drying out farms and (arable) land. This means more water is required because a lack of water affects the size and texture of the fruit,” he explains.

While the full impact of those changes is some years away, the Abu Dhabi government has focused on conserving the UNESCO World Heritage oasis where the UAE’s dates are grown.

On the other hand, given the way technology has transformed the local agricultural sector with solutions such as vertical, indoor and soilless farms, Al-Saiegh may soon be able to add another distinguishing feature to The Date Room’s USP.

• This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: The Date Room Dates Oasis UNESCO World Heritage

Related

Middle-East
A Sinai desert community in Egypt leads the way in agritourism
Special
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah travel and tourism exhibition witnesses increase in diversity and activity

Latest updates

LIVE: Saudi Cup - historic day of racing gets underway in Riyadh
NATO chief visits Afghanistan as US, Taliban to sign deal
Turkey says it destroyed ‘chemical warfare facility’ in Syria
Saudi Arabia advises citizens, residents against travel to Lebanon due to coronavirus
Japan to create fund to subsidize parents during school closure

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.