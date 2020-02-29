You are here

Malaysian game of thrones continues as king struggles to pick prime minister

Berastu party said that 36 lawmakers, including nearly a dozen who defected from Anwar Ibrahim’s party, have decided to support party President Muhyiddin Yassin instead of Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. (AP)
Updated 29 February 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Alliance parties have expressed their support for Anwar, while BN and Mahathir’s Berastu have pledged to support Muhyiddin Yassin, the former home minister and Berastu leader
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king will meet all political party leaders before he selects the leader of the country.
Recent interviews between the palace and MPs have failed to break the deadlock, with no majority preference for any candidate.
In a statement, the monarch Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that he “does not have the full confidence regarding one MP that is able to get the command of confidence by the majority of the Malaysian MPs to form a new government.”
The interviews started on Tuesday, following the resignation of Prime Minister  Mohamad and his swift appointment as interim prime minister.
While the king’s role is largely ceremonial, he appoints the MP with majority support to become prime minister. The appointment is preceded by a consultation with other members of the Conference of Rulers, which comprises nine sultans who are appointed as Malaysia’s king on a rotational basis.
In a move seen as an encroachment of the king’s power, Mahathir on Thursday announced that the parliament will hold a meeting to debate who should become the next prime minister on Monday.
“If the lower house fails to find a person with the majority, then we will have to go for a snap election,” he told reporters.
In response to the announcement, the speaker of the lower house of parliament said there will be “no special parliament meeting” and any notification for such a sitting is to be issued by him.

• Despite his largely ceremonial role, the king appoints the MP with majority support in parliament.

• Parliament speaker rejects Mahathir’s order to hold a special sitting.

The political upheaval, revolving mainly around Mahathir and his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim, has witnessed a failed political coup by factions within the ruling Alliance of Hope and the opposition National Front (BN) last weekend.
Alliance parties have expressed their support for Anwar, while BN and Mahathir’s Berastu have pledged to support Muhyiddin Yassin, the former home minister and Berastu leader.
Political analyst James Chin from Tasmania University’s Asia Institute told Arab News that the current crisis reflects “the same old politics of BN versus the Alliance.”
He added: “Mahathir and Muhyiddin must come into an agreement because if they split the vote, they will lose against Anwar.
Pressure is also mounting on the ethnic minority Borneo-based Sabah Heritage Party and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak, whose votes could be decisive for the next premier.
Analysts view them as the “missing link” to the formation of Malaysia’s new government.
“Both sides still need the support of ethnic minority representatives to form the next government,” said Adib Zalkapli, director of BowerGroupAsia.

Topics: Malaysia

Mahathir seeks house vote to challenge new PM’s support

Muhyiddin Yassin waves outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday before his swearing-in ceremony as Malaysia’s new leader. (AFP)
Updated 02 March 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Yassin sworn in as prime minister as Malaysia grapples with new reality
KUALA LUMPUR: Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister on Sunday, replacing 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad after an intense week of political wrangling in the country.

It follows Mahathir’s unexpected resignation from top office last week, leading the king to step in to ensure stability.
Yassin, who is the head of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu), was administered the oath of office by the king on Sunday, in an appointment described by Mahathir as “illegal and a betrayal.”
At the Bersatu meeting in Putrajaya on Sunday, Mahathir told party supporters that Yassin was a “traitor” for his willingness to work with disgraced former prime minister, Najib Razak, who is embroiled in the billion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal.
The entire conversation was live streamed on the National Trust Party’s (Amanah) official Facebook page.
“Muhyiddin was willing to help because he wanted to be prime minister,” Mahathir said, vowing to seek a vote in parliament to challenge Yassin’s support.
The trouble began when Mahathir returned to power two years ago in a coalition with his old rival, Anwar Ibrahim, and ousted Razak in a surprise victory.
The move, however, backfired with Anwar deciding to run for prime minister.
Supporters from the Alliance of Hope (Alliance) and the public are still grappling with the new reality, with some activists and protesters holding a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur to express their dissatisfaction.

Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the head of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, was administered the oath of office by the king on Sunday, in an appointment described by Mahathir as ‘illegal and a betrayal.’

At the Peoples Justice Party (PKR) headquarters on Sunday, a couple of politicians were heckled by a group of PKR supporters for siding with factions that colluded with the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) and the Malaysia Islamic Party (PAS).
Yassin, 72, will face a huge challenge as he enters office in Putrajaya on Monday.
Though a veteran politician, the Alliance would push back harder knowing that their opportunity to govern was short-lived.
Adip Zalkapli, director of Bower Group Asia, told Arab News: “The next general election will likely be held in less than three years from today; the Alliance would do well as they will learn from their mistakes and make early preparation for the polls.”
“The best thing for the National Front Coalition (BN) and Bersatu is for them to be magnanimous in their victory and retain as much as possible positive elements left behind by the Alliance’s administration,” he said.
The new premier is expected to consolidate power in the government with UMNO and PAS.
Analysts worry that this would have a deep impact on the Southeast Asian country, which prides itself on being a cultural melting pot, with 40 percent of its population from ethnic minorities.
“This may end the promise by the Alliance of a multiracial, multireligious malaysia,” Professor James Chin, director of the Asia Institute of Tasmania University, said, adding that both UMNO and PAS “do not believe this and will push the country toward a Malay-Islamic supremacy.”
He said that PAS and UMNO would demand power within the Cabinet, since “the reality is that PAS and UMNO combo have the biggest bloc in new government.”
Chin said that the Islamic party will push for more conservative Islamic values in the government’s policies, and for moral-based laws, especially against women, and those they deem “liberals.”
“UMNO will go along as they think it’s a winning formula for the next general election,” he said.
As the country grapples with the global coronavirus outbreak and a sluggish economy, analysts said that Malaysia will face economic instability as it moves ahead.
“It will be hard as the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and foreign visitors would be afraid of PAS’s Islamic hard-line policy,” Chin said.
“There is still market instability,” Dr. Madeline Berma, fellow at the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, said, adding that the market will choose to “wait-and-see until after parliament convenes.”

Topics: Malaysia

