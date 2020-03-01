You are here

LIVE: Middle East takes extra precautions as world grapples with coronavirus outbreak

Arab News

  • The UAE health ministry released an informational video advising against the use of face masks
As the Middle East continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, governments have been taking extra precautions to educate people about the new virus.

13:56 - Iran has denied earlier reports of hundreds dying of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, saying the official death toll is just 54. It also said the cases have reached 978.

13:28 – Iranian opposition said on Sunday the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 367, which is significantly higher than the official count of 43 given by Iranian authorities.

10:16 – The Kuwait health ministry confirmed on Sunday one new case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, added the patient was from Iran. The update brings the total number to 46.

20:00 The UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MOHAP) on Saturday advised against the use of N95 face masks as it could lead to further health problems.  

“We do not advise people to use mask N95 as it restricts breathing and could lead to respiratory illnesses in the future,” a MOHAP spokesman said in a video posted on their official Twitter account, adding that the mask should not be worn by children.

The ministry also stated that the mask was for medical staff that treat infected individuals. 

Reuters

BEIRUT: Syrian state media denied a government plane was brought down on Sunday and said the army had downed a Turkish drone over the town of Saraqeb in the Idlib region of northwest Syria.
Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said earlier on Sunday that a Syrian government plane was downed in Idlib.

Turkey added that it is “successfully” continuing its military operation against the Russian-backed Syrian regime in Idlib, but insisted it did not wish to clash with Moscow.
“Following the heinous attack on February 27 in Idlib, operation ‘Spring Shield’ successfully continues,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.
“We don’t have the desire or intention to clash with Russia,” the minister added.

Turkish forces have been hitting Syrian government targets in Idlib in the recent weeks. In February, a total of 55 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government attacks, including air strikes, in Idlib.
The government forces’ air strikes are part of a major assault to capture the province, part of the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey.

