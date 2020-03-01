LIVE: Middle East takes extra precautions as world grapples with coronavirus outbreak

As the Middle East continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, governments have been taking extra precautions to educate people about the new virus.

13:56 - Iran has denied earlier reports of hundreds dying of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, saying the official death toll is just 54. It also said the cases have reached 978.

13:28 – Iranian opposition said on Sunday the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 367, which is significantly higher than the official count of 43 given by Iranian authorities.

10:16 – The Kuwait health ministry confirmed on Sunday one new case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, added the patient was from Iran. The update brings the total number to 46.

20:00 – The UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MOHAP) on Saturday advised against the use of N95 face masks as it could lead to further health problems.

“We do not advise people to use mask N95 as it restricts breathing and could lead to respiratory illnesses in the future,” a MOHAP spokesman said in a video posted on their official Twitter account, adding that the mask should not be worn by children.

The ministry also stated that the mask was for medical staff that treat infected individuals.