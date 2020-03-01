UN says 13,000 migrants mass at Turkey’s border with Greece

You are here

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said at least 13,000 people gathered at the formal border crossing points between Turkey and Greece. (File/AFP)
  • Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades through Saturday to prevent repeated attempts to cross
  • Some migrants were making the short but often perilous sea crossing from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex said Sunday it is on “high alert” on borders with Turkey as thousands of migrants seek to enter the bloc, adding it is deploying support to Greece.
“We... have raised the alert level for all borders with Turkey to high,” the Frontex spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP, adding: “We have received a request from Greece for additional support. We have already taken steps to redeploy to Greece technical equipment and additional officers.”

Meanwhile, the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a meeting of the country’s national security council for early Sunday evening.

The United Nations migration organization said Sunday that at least 13,000 people were massed on Turkey’s land border with Greece, after Turkey officially declared its western borders were open to migrants and refugees hoping to head into the EU.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to open his country’s borders with Europe made good on a longstanding threat to let refugees into the continent. His announcement marked a dramatic departure from the current policy and an apparent attempt to pressure Europe.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration said Sunday that by the previous evening, its staff working along the land border “had observed at least 13,000 people gathered at the formal border crossing points at Pazarkule and Ipsala and multiple informal border crossings, in groups of between several dozen and more than 3,000.”
Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades through Saturday to prevent repeated attempts by a crowd of more than 4,000 people massed at the border crossing in Kastanies to cross, and fought a cat-and-mouse game with groups cutting holes in a border fence along the border to crawl through.
Others were making the short but often perilous sea crossing from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands. At least three dinghies carrying migrants arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday morning.
Turkey’s decision to open the borders with Greece came amid a military escalation in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province that has forced hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians to flee fighting there, with many of them heading toward north toward Turkey.

Topics: immigration Syria Turkey UN

Syrian state media denies government plane downed in northwest

Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Syrian state media denies government plane downed in northwest

  • Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said earlier that a Syrian government plane was downed
  • A total of 55 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government attacks in February
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Syrian state media denied a government plane was brought down on Sunday and said the army had downed a Turkish drone over the town of Saraqeb in the Idlib region of northwest Syria.
Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said earlier on Sunday that a Syrian government plane was downed in Idlib.

Turkish forces have been hitting Syrian government targets in Idlib in the recent weeks. In February, a total of 55 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government attacks, including air strikes, in Idlib.
The government forces’ air strikes are part of a major assault to capture the province, part of the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey.

Topics: Turkey Syria

