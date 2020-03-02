You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Mama Hissa’s Mice:’ A coming of age story that spans four decades

‘Mama Hissa’s Mice:’ A coming of age story that spans four decades

“Mama Hissa’s Mice” is by Kuwaiti novelist and winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, Saud Alsanousi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nx7q2

Updated 16 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Mama Hissa’s Mice:’ A coming of age story that spans four decades

Updated 16 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: A coming of age story that spans four decades of friendship between three young boys in Surra, Kuwait, by celebrated Kuwaiti novelist and winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, Saud Alsanousi, “Mama Hissa’s Mice” follows Katkout, Fahd, and Sadiq through friendship, family drama, one war after another, and sectarian strife that shapes their futures and the future of Kuwait.

Moving between the past and the present, readers meet Katkout after he regains consciousness near the Gamal Abdel Nasser Park in Rawda, Kuwait. His friends have disappeared and his car has been damaged in an apparent attack. Unable to recollect the last events before falling unconscious, but feeling a sense of doom in his chest, he gets into his car to find Fahd and Sadiq. As he drives through the Kuwait of his youth, he notices the changes to his childhood home are more than physical, as childhood memories replay in his mind recalling his past, his country’s past, and the friendships that emerged as a result.

Alsanousi explores twenty-first century Kuwait through his young characters, pacing his novel with incredible detail, from the diverse neighborhoods of Indian restaurants, Iranian grocers, Syrian teachers, Pakistani barbers and Egyptian butchers, to his neighbors who are from different religious sects and ethnic backgrounds. 

His characters span lifetimes of history from around the Arab world, from Mama Hissa, whose God-fearing wisdom, warnings, loves and hates follow the politics of the Arab world, to Katkout’s own understanding of politics as his life begins during the Iran-Iraq war and moves into the invasion and occupation of Kuwait by Iraq in 1991, and eventually into his liberated country — one he no longer recognizes as he moves into adulthood.

 Alsanousi paints a picture in which tragedy strikes even the most stubborn of hearts and no matter how disappointed one is with the outcome of their lives, everyone adapts and moves forward. Alsanousi’s characters find themselves pushed to their limits, politically, socially, religiously and morally, as they move through life in a country that transforms itself and them.

Topics: Mama Hissa’s Mice Saud Alsanousi

AlUla’s Winter at Tantora festival set to bow out with a flourish

Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

AlUla’s Winter at Tantora festival set to bow out with a flourish

  • Jean-Michel Jarre, The Chainsmokers, Tinie Tempah among performers
Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: This year’s 11-week Winter at Tantora festival will bow out with a flourish at the weekend with three days of live music, mouthwatering gastronomy and world-class art at AlUla.

Music at the Azimuth Festival in AlUla from March 5 to 7 will come from Jean-Michel Jarre, The Chainsmokers, British rapper Tinie Tempah and K-Pop’s Super Junior D&E. There will also be regional acts such as Hollaphonic, Omar Basaad and Hamza Hawsawi. There will also be regional acts such as Hollaphonic, Omar Basaad and Hamza Hawsawi.
Music fans can buy an event pass for SR500 ($133) for Friday to enjoy these performances.
Chefs led by Brazil’s Michelin-starred Alex Atala will be creating on-site culinary magic for foodies and there will be special menus from the likes of rising New York stars Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra of restaurants Contra and Wildair. Bartender Lyan Studio, whose real name is Ryan Chetiyawardana, will be designing custom drinks. 
Azimuth Festival will also host pop-up restaurants such as Annabel’s and La Cantine du Faubourg for lunch, Sass Café for dinners and Nobu at Maraya Rooftop for drinks.

British rapper Tinie Tempah takes the stage on Friday.

World-class installations from British contemporary artists Lauren Baker and the conceptual art studio Shuster & Moseley, led by Claudia Moseley and Edward Shuster, will bring the weekend’s art program to life.
Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room — The Brilliance of Souls” will be installed in the Maraya Concert Hall.
Visitors will also have access to the inaugural “Desert X AlUla” exhibition, the first site-responsive exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia.
An exploration of desert culture, the exhibition is a cross-cultural dialogue between artists from Saudi Arabia and its surrounding region and artists from previous iterations of Desert X in California, taking its cues from the landscape and historical significance of AlUla.
Single-day tickets for the main festival day on Mar. 6 and three-day weekend passes (Mar. 5-7) are available at www.azimuthfestival.com.
Tourists can get their visas at www.saudiarabiavisa.com.
Winter at Tantora concludes on March 7 and is set in the UNESCO world heritage site of AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Winter at Tantora Azimuth Festival AlUla Saudi Arabia The Chainsmokers Jean-Michel Jarre Tinie Tempah Super Junior D&E Culture and Entertainment

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi rapper denies she was detained, plans for a new video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Art Council flagship event attracts thousands

Latest updates

‘Mama Hissa’s Mice:’ A coming of age story that spans four decades
Filipino police ring mall after gunshots send shoppers out
South’s military: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles
Hajj 2020: Dhaka begins registration process for more than 137,000 pilgrims
What you need to know about America’s ‘Super Tuesday’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.