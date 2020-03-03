You are here

Cornelia Meyer

Coronavirus: All eyes on OPEC+

Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask checks a message on her smart phone in the Iranian capital Tehran on March 2, 2020, following the COVID-19 illness outbreak, which Iran says has claimed 66 lives out of 1,501 cases of infection in the Islamic republic since February. (AFP)
A staff member of the health authorities of the southern federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg demonstrates on a negative sample the test for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, in a laboratory in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 2, 2020. (AFP)
Corporate conference participants, wearing facemasks amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, walk on a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok on March 2, 2020. (AFP)
Commuters, wearing facemasks amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, wait for a canal boat in Bangkok on March 2, 2020. (AFP)
A medical worker produces traditional Chinese medicine to treat patients infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 2, 2020. (AFP)
An Israeli woman arrives to vote at a polling booth specially erected for the 5,600 voters under quarantine, many of whom visited countries where the coronavirus COVID-19 is prevalent, during parliamentary elections in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on March 2, 2020. (AFP)
A mane with a face mask walks on a street in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, March 2, 2020. Germany updated the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus called COVID-19 today, most cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. (AP)
Updated 03 March 2020
Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

  • Global death toll rises above 3,000; over 86,500 infected
  • Stock markets and oil rebound on hopes of government action
Updated 03 March 2020
Reuters AFP

GENEVA/BEIJING: The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travelers.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said almost eight times as many cases had been reported outside China as inside in the previous 24 hours, adding that the risk of coronavirus spreading was now very high at a global level.
At a briefing in Geneva, he said outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were the greatest concern, but that there was evidence that close surveillance was working in South Korea, the worst affected country outside China, and the epidemic could be contained there.
US Vice President Mike Pence said that within 12 hours, airports across South Korea and Italy will screen all travelers for coronavirus. Pence, who has been put in charge of the US response to the outbreak, also said US travel restrictions may expand.
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration said US industry expects to have the capacity to perform 1 million coronavirus tests by the end of the week.
The global death toll exceeded 3,000, with the number of dead in Italy jumping by 18 to 52. Latvia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Morocco reported cases for the first time, bringing the total to more than 60 countries with the illness known as COVID-19.
But equity markets surged after their worst plunge since the 2008 financial crisis last week, encouraged by the prospect of government action to stem the economic impact. In the United States, the Dow jumped nearly 1,300 points, or 5%, while the S&P 500 closed 4.6% higher.
Finance ministers of the G7 group of leading industrialized democracies were expected to discuss measures in a conference call on Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
Oil prices jumped 4% amid hopes of a deeper output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

MORE THAN PREDICTED
A senior US official said he was concerned about a likely jump in the number of cases in the United States, which has had more than 90, with six deaths. More testing will almost surely lead to more confirmed cases.
“When you have a number of cases that you’ve identified and they’ve been in the community for a while, you’re going to wind up seeing a lot more cases than you would have predicted,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the infectious diseases unit at the US National Institutes of Health, told CNN.

South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
Of the new cases in South Korea, 377 were from the city of Daegu. That is home to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to which most of South Korea’s cases have been traced after some members visited the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease emerged.
The Seoul government asked prosecutors to launch a murder investigation into leaders of the church. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said that if founder Lee Man-hee and other heads of the church had cooperated, fatalities could have been prevented.
Lee knelt and apologized to the country, saying that one church member had infected many others and calling the epidemic a “great calamity.”
It was not immediately known how many of South Korea’s dead were members of the church.

’OUTBREAKS ARE CURBED’
But Wuhan itself, at the center of the epidemic, shut the first of 16 specially built hospitals that were hurriedly put up to treat coronavirus cases, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
There was also a steep fall in new cases in Hubei, the province around Wuhan, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries.
The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people, mostly in China.
Only eight cases were reported in China beyond Hubei on Sunday, the WHO said.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun at a news conference said: “We definitely believe that with the coming of spring we’re not far from the coming of the victory of the final defeat of COVID-19.”
Outside China, there are now more than 8,700 infected and over 125 deaths.
Iran, one of the worst-hit nations, reported infections rising to 1,501, with 66 deaths, including a senior official. With stocks of gloves and other medical supplies running low in pharmacies, authorities uncovered a hoard of supplies including millions of gloves.
In Britain, which has 40 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to be prepared for a further spread.

China reports 125 new virus cases, lowest number in six weeks

China reported 125 new virus cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.
There were also 31 more deaths, the National Health Commission reported — all in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.
The disease first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, before spreading to more than 60 countries.
The number of cases in China has been generally declining after significant quarantine efforts, although the 11 new infections reported on Tuesday outside Hubei was the highest for five days.
In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.
Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have died of the illness.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus: Italy report

Updated 14 min 13 sec ago
Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus: Italy report

  • Pope Francis has been taken ill at a time when Italy is battling a surging outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus
Updated 14 min 13 sec ago
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on the report. The 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader, who had part of one lung removed because of an illness decades ago, also canceled most audiences last week.
Francis was to have taken part in the week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome.
But in a surprise announcement hours earlier, he said he would be following it from his residence in a Vatican guest house.
He has been taken ill at a time when Italy is battling a surging outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

Topics: Health coronavirus China Coronavirus Pope Francis

