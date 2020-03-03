Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case

You are here

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have risen to five, with most of the patients reporting a history of travel to Iran. (AFP)
  • The patient is stable and being managed well, according to Zafar Mirza, the country’s health minister
  • Pakistan announced its first two cases of COVID19 last Wednesday
KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday reported a new coronavirus case, taking the total in the South Asian nation to five since the first cases were confirmed last week, officials said.
“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, the country’s health minister said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.
The patient is stable and being managed well, he said, without giving further details.
The local Geo television station said the patient is a 45-year-old woman from the northern mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, who arrived from Iran a few days ago.

She is being treated at a hospital in Gilgit, it said, and her family members are being tested for the virus. Local schools have been closed following the confirmation of the infection.
Most of the cases reported so far in Pakistan have a history of travel to Iran.
The southern province of Sindh on Monday extended the closure of all educational institutions following the confirmation of a second coronavirus case in Karachi, the country’s largest city.
Pakistan announced its first two cases of COVID19 last Wednesday.

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus: Italy report

  • Pope Francis has been taken ill at a time when Italy is battling a surging outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on the report. The 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader, who had part of one lung removed because of an illness decades ago, also canceled most audiences last week.
Francis was to have taken part in the week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome.
But in a surprise announcement hours earlier, he said he would be following it from his residence in a Vatican guest house.
He has been taken ill at a time when Italy is battling a surging outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

