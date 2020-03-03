Amina Muaddi hosts star-studded bash during Paris Fashion Week

DUBAI: This week, part-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi hosted an intimate dinner alongside luxury e-tailer Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger at the lavish Froufrou restaurant in Paris’s upscale 9th arrondisement during Fashion Week.

The designer, who is half-Jordanian-half-Romanian and grew up in Italy, celebrated the upcoming capsule collection alongside industry insiders and her closest friends, including Lebanese fashion stars Jessica Kahawaty and Lana El-Sahely, Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam and fashion influencers Caroline Daur and Gilda Ambrosio, among others.

For the occasion, Muaddi donned a brown, draped design by Mugler that boasted a plunging neckline and a high slit as she mingled with model pals Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey.







Jessica Kahawaty and Amina Muaddi at the Amina Muaddi x Mytheresa dinner. Photographed by German Larkin



Naturally, the well-heeled guests in attendance were all sporting Amina Muaddi footwear. Kahawaty and Hammam opted for a pair of matching gold, strappy sandals while El-Sahely elevated her blush-colored leather pantsuit with bright pink heels.

“Thank you @mytheresa.com & Michael Kliger for hosting this dinner with me, it was one for the books. And much love to our wonderful guests, thank you for celebrating with us,” 33-year-old Muaddi captioned a series of images from the star-studded evening on Instagram.

The Amina Muaddi x Mytheresa capsule is set to launch on March 18 with ten statement pumps, sandals, slingbacks and mules in vibrant shades of pink, blue and yellow, with glitter and crystal embellishments that are sure to be a hit with the brand’s high-profile fans such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner.







Tina Kunakey, Amina Muaddi and Imaan Hammam at the Amina Muaddi x Mytheresa dinner. Photographed by German Larkin



The campaign will be fronted by Danish fashion blogger and entrepreneur Pernille Teisbaek.

Amina Muaddi the brand is one of the most in-demand footwear labels on the fashion scene at the moment. Launched a little over a year ago, the designer’s eponymous, Paris-based brand has skyrocketed to popularity with sales jumping 400% from Fall 2018 to Spring 2018, according to Footwear News.

Muaddi started making shoes at 26, traveling to Italy’s famous shoe-making district, Riviera del Brenta, to learn the trade before co-founding her first brand, Oscar Tiye. She’s also partnered with Parisian label Alexandre Vauthier — she has made the shoes for his collections for the past few seasons — and was recently enlisted by Rihanna to help design the shoes for her luxury maison Fenty.