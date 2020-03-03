You are here

At least 22 dead in US state of Tennessee following tornadoes

A local helps to clean up rubble in Nashville, after Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP)
AFP

  • Search and rescue teams have been deployed to deal with aftermath of deadly tornadoes
  • Tennessee residents vote today in Democratic primaries, which have been partially disrupted by the storms
Washington: At least 22 people died as tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying buildings and toppling power lines hours before the southern US state was to vote in Super Tuesday primaries, officials said.
Devastation could be seen across the rubble-strewn state capital Nashville, where a tornado touched down shortly after midnight.
Residents described running for their lives as their homes came down around them, with the authorities reporting that tens of thousands of residents were without power.
“TAKE COVER NOW! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS STORM!!!” the National Weather Service tweeted as one twister tore through an area west of Nashville.
Footage broadcast by the local ABC affiliate showed cars piled up, hangars destroyed and what appeared to be dozens of aircraft smashed into each other at Nashville’s John C. Tune airport.
“In the hours ahead, we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest,” Governor Bill Lee wrote on Twitter.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) public information officer Maggie Hannan confirmed to AFP that the toll had risen to 22 across four counties.
The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that it was responding to reports of approximately 40 structure collapses around the city, while overturned tractor trailers and other vehicles littered state highways.
US President Donald Trump tweeted that “we will continue to monitor the developments. The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time.”
The series of severe storms that passed through Tennessee caused major damage “to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses in several counties,” TEMA said.
“Tornado damage has been reported throughout West and Middle Tennessee including downtown Nashville,” it added.

In the city’s East Nashville neighborhood, resident David Haskell said that he and his wife bolted into their storm shelter after an alarm on their phone went off.
“Ten seconds later the house just exploded,” he told the local Tennessean newspaper, standing in front of his home, with its crumbled walls and destroyed roof.
Mayor John Cooper wrote on Twitter that “Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated,” as he urged people to lend a helping hand.
More than 47,000 customers were without power, Nashville Electric reported.
Tennessee is one of 14 states voting in the crucial Super Tuesday primaries, which will help determine the Democratic nominee for November’s presidential election.
Cooper told a news conference that 15 polling stations had been affected by storm damage, which was less than 10 percent of the total.
Voting was to start an hour late in Nashville and Wilson County due to the tornado damage, according to The Tennessean.
The Democratic candidates vying to take on Trump in November’s election were quick to acknowledge the tragedy as Tennesseans headed to the polls.
“We have been watching the news coming out of Tennessee with heavy hearts,” former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg tweeted.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren meanwhile said she was “heartsick for the victims and their families.”
Actress Reese Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, meanwhile stated: “I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones.”
Nashville is best known as the epicenter of the US country music scene.

MUMBAI: It is simple — the more that you honk at a traffic signal, the longer you wait.
The solution launched by authorities in India’s financial capital aims to tackle Mumbai’s deafening noise pollution problem.
Through a video released by the Mumbai traffic police on their social media platforms on Jan. 31, commuters were introduced to the “punishing signal,” which had special decibel (dB) meters connected to it at congested junctions across the city to monitor the level of noise generated.
When the decibel level exceeds the dangerous 85dB mark due to incessant honking, the signal timer resets itself and turns red, forcing motorists to wait longer.
“This small experiment is one of the many attempts by Mumbai police to create better road discipline. Hopefully, it will encourage Mumbaikars to honk less and create a honk free and stress-free commute,” Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey told Arab News.The experiment has achieved good results, so much so that authorities are now looking at conducting another trial.However, authorities said that it was too early to gauge whether there was any tangible reduction in noise levels at congested junctions.“The traffic police are in the process of conducting another trial though we have yet to decide on the date,” Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson for the Mumbai police, told Arab News.“Based on our initial experience, a detailed, scientific study on where to place the decibel meters as well as various technical issues — will be carried out,” Ashok said.He said that the initial experiment “received a positive response and thousands of people appreciated the effort.”The initiative follows findings by the World Health Organization (WHO), which links ischemic heart disease, sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment among children and stress-related mental health risks to excessive noise pollution.
Mumbai has a high density of vehicles with 530 v/km and is among the noisiest cities in the world. Therefore, efforts to curb this menace, especially from the din of honking, has always been a challenge for the city.
Since sharing the post on their social media handles, the Mumbai traffic police video has amassed 3.6 million views.
The project has seen decibel meters installed at highly populated junctions such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (rail) Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as the Victoria Terminus, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Hindmata, and Bandra.Environmentalists welcomed the move, but said that more needed to be done to keep a check on noise pollution.“I think it is a very good awareness campaign. The police’s intentions are commendable, but we must move onto fines and penalties as in the case of drunk driving and motorists without helmets,” Sumaira Abdulali, Mumbai’s well-known anti-noise activist and environmentalist, told Arab News.
Abdulali runs an NGO called the Awaaz Foundation and is perhaps the first person in India to crusade against noise and other environmental concerns in Mumbai and Maharashtra in a pragmatic way by networking with citizens’ groups.“It’s only when people pay fines that they begin to follow rules and therefore enforcement is the key,” she said.Noise at major traffic signals, she said, is also exceedingly high during festivals and celebrations with honking in India emanating noise levels as high as 110dB, or equivalent to that generated at a rock concert.“It has taken so many years to take note of noise as a problem,” she said, “but it’s a good beginning. Awareness in Mumbai is high compared to other cities and certainly people’s voices are heard here.”Since the launch of he new scheme, the authorities have received their share of bouquets and brickbats.Reacting to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s tweet: “To change your tomorrow, we must change our habits today! We have taken the 1st step to end the menace of excessive honking in #Mumbai. Watch it and #HonkResponsibly,” one Twitter user, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, said: “Great Job sir. It’s called real use of technology.”Others felt the idea should be replicated in other cities.
However, Twitter user Ganesan Sheregar questioned the practicality of the initiative and asked @MumbaiPolice: “What would happen if someone had to be rushed to hospital in an emergency and gets stuck in this decibel trap?”A motorist and banking executive, who commutes for more than an hour one way, every day said: “Such gimmicks will not work.”
Mumbai and India have a plethora of rules and regulations on air and noise pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board, a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has stipulated that all state governments across the country should ensure that rules under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 are strictly enforced.
It means control as well as abatement of noise in different areas and zones, including noise emanating from vehicular movement, use of horns, loud speakers, playing loud music and ensuring that no offenses are committed in silent zones in hospitals and educational institutions.
Traffic noise and congestion not only affects the mental and physical health of commuters and residents in the vicinity, but has a negative impact on the economy.A study conducted by Uber-Boston Consulting Group in 2018 showed that India’s biggest cities — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore — could be losing $22 billion annually in fuel waste, reduced productivity, air pollution and accidents. The analysis said that the need for ride-sharing/car pooling in India was greater than ever.
 

Topics: Mumbai India noise pollution

