You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese University president apologizes for bullying of Chinese students

Lebanese University president apologizes for bullying of Chinese students

Short Url

https://arab.news/msut7

Updated 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese University president apologizes for bullying of Chinese students

  • Coronavirus contained by sterilizing prisons, schools, border crossings and official departments
Updated 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese University President Fouad Ayoub has apologized to Chinese students for “any abuse or bullying by any student at the university or by any Lebanese person against you following the coronavirus crisis.”

Dr. Ayoub described any case of bullying as “individual and (this) should not be generalized because it does not reflect the morals of the Lebanese people who love their guests.”

Amir Wang, a Chinese student at the Lebanese University who went to Shanghai to celebrate the new year and returned to Lebanon to continue his studies, was asked by Lebanese authorities to stay home until his health status was clarified to find out whether he was carrying the coronavirus.

Wang returned to his home in the town of Chehime in Mount Lebanon, 47 km from Beirut. Wang complained to his teacher, Dr. Masoud Daher, and on social media during the past week, that he was bullied by people in the town and in other areas he crossed while travelling to his home.

Dr. Daher, a professor at the Lebanese University and head of the Lebanese-Chinese Association in Lebanon, told Arab News: “Wang was subjected to unjust harassment. He was insulted just because he was Chinese.”

Daher said: “The Lebanese University includes 10 Chinese students studying in the department of translation and languages, and there are two students at the doctoral school who are pursuing two economic research projects on China and the Arab world under my supervision. Some of the students live in the student accommodation on the campus of the Lebanese University in the Al-Hadath area, and they were harassed by some Lebanese as well.”

Dr. Daher said that Chinese students “have been going to the Lebanese University for 10 years. Some of them are teaching the Chinese language. They are assigned by their government to teach the Chinese language at the University’s language center.”

Meanwhile, Ayoub told a delegation of Chinese students that “China will overcome its crisis and will defeat coronavirus thanks to its scientists, students and great people.” He wished the Chinese students to “convey the image of beautiful Lebanon and be the ambassadors of the Lebanese University in your homeland.”

After the complaint by Wang on social media, MP Bilal Abdullah, who is from the town of Chehime, invited Wang to lunch with a number of locals. The meeting was published on social media as an apology for any racist behavior toward Wang.

Lebanese authorities are dealing with the coronavirus through sterilization operations for official departments, prisons, border security centers and schools. A decision to resume studies in educational institutions has not yet been taken and schools and universities will remain closed until next Monday. Schools are sending daily lessons to students via social media, especially for those taking official exams.

In the ministries’ buildings, digital fingerprints for employees have been replaced by signatures. Hand sterilizers have been placed at the entrance to Parliament, and MPs entering the building are avoiding handshakes.

Assem Araji, the head of the parliamentary health committee, said that the virus “has not spread significantly yet, but we must be equipped in the event of its spread, and a plan must be found to keep pace with the stage of spreading. Some government hospitals should also be prepared. One billion Lebanese pounds have been allocated for this matter, but this amount may not be sufficient.”

Stores have run out of sterilizers due to the high demand for them, and the price of the remaining ones has increased.

The degree of panic caused by virus was reflected by the fact that one of the courts in Nabatieh, in the south, closed after a security officer lost consciousness. However, he was later found to be suffering from an ear infection that caused him to lose his balance, according to a statement issued by the Internal Security Forces.

In the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, a decision was made to prevent entry to the city’s main center for all official transactions in the North Governorate, unless face masks were worn.

The Lebanese Embassy in Rome advised all its nationals in Italy “not to travel to Lebanon at the present time except when absolutely necessary, in order to avoid the transmission of the virus to their families in Lebanon.”
 

Topics: Lebanon China Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanese students join Beirut protests
Special
Middle-East
Lebanese student protesters say it is their duty to carry on

Libyan strongman Haftar opens mission in Syria

Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Libyan strongman Haftar opens mission in Syria

  • The Libyan flag was raised above its embassy in Damascus for the first time since 2012
  • Syria's Al-Meqdad attended the flag hoisting, which he said came as both sides faced a common enemy
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Representatives of Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday opened a diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital Damascus — strengthening ties between two bitter foes of Turkey.
The Libyan flag was raised above the North African country’s embassy in the Syrian capital for the first time since 2012, AFP reporters said.
The Russia-backed regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad is battling forces sent into its strife-torn northwest by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
And in Libya, Erdogan is backing Libya’s UN-recognized government in Tripoli, which is fighting against troops loyal to Haftar who launched an offensive on the capital last April.
Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Meqdad attended the flag hoisting, which he said came as both sides faced a common enemy.
“When Syria decides to renew ties with... Libya, it is recognition that we are waging a single battle in Syria and Libya against terrorism and those supporting it,” he said, using a term to signify rebels and jihadists.
“The Turkish regime and its leader — who has lost touch with reality — are escalating their attack,” he said.
Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, with the two rival authorities now vying for power.
Turkey backs Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord in the capital Tripoli, and has dispatched troops and pro-Turkish Syrian fighters there.
Haftar’s move in Syria came as tensions have spiralled between the Assad regime and Turkish forces in the northwest, where Turkey has downed several regime jets and bombs have killed dozens of troops on each side.
Haftar’s parallel administration sent its foreign minister Abdulhadi Lahweej and deputy prime minister Abdul Rahman Al-Ahiresh.
“This is not the embassy of the east or of the west” of Libya, Syria’s Meqdad claimed.
“We believe in a single Libya ... Our enemy is he who sells the country to the colonizer, especially the Turkish colonizer,” he added.
Syria’s conflict, sparked by the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 as the death toll mounted.
Several regional powers, betting on the demise of Assad’s regime, suspended diplomatic ties with Damascus.
“We hope that those who froze Syria’s membership will recall their Arabism,” Meqdad said.
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain re-opened their diplomatic missions in the Syrian capital in December 2018.

Topics: Libya Syria Haftar

Related

Middle-East
UN agency says 35 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Latest updates

Lebanese University president apologizes for bullying of Chinese students
Saudi forum aims to boost female presence in data science
At least 22 dead in US state of Tennessee following tornadoes
Mumbai tests noisy drivers with ‘punishing signal’
Sri Lanka to hold snap elections in April

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.