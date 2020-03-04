You are here

  • Home
  • Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, put off as virus spreads

Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, put off as virus spreads

In Iaq’s central shrine city of Najaf, civil defense personnel disinfect on Tuesday a mosque where a confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection, also known as COVID-19, was reported. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2prff

Updated 04 March 2020
Reuters
AP

Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, put off as virus spreads

  • Iran on war footing against COVID-19 as 77 lose lives
  • Emirates asks staff to take one month’s unpaid leave
Updated 04 March 2020
Reuters AP

DUBAI, TEHRAN: Major concerts and events in the UAE, an air transit center as well as a tourism and business hub, have been canceled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf.

There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died. Cases have also been reported in other Middle East nations.
The March 5-6 electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi’s 25,000-capacity Du arena and the March 21 K-pop concert Music Bank at Dubai’s 17,000-capacity Coca-Cola Arena have been canceled.
Organizers of Ultra, where electronic group Major Lazer and DJ Afrojack were to perform, cited travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines due to the rapidly spreading virus.
South Korea’s national broadcaster KBS and crowdfunding platform Makestar, organizers of the K-pop concert, said Music Bank was canceled because of the spread of the epidemic in South Korea and elsewhere.

Dubai’s flagship international art fair “Art Dubai,” which was scheduled to be held from March 25-28, has also been postponed, organizers said.
The UAE, which has reported 21 cases of coronavirus, regularly hosts major conferences, concerts and sporting events, a significant draw-card for foreign visitors.
The UAE central bank will reassess its forecast for economic growth in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday. A women’s forum and yoga festival in Abu Dhabi and a carnival in Dubai for the Hindu holi festival, all in March, have also been canceled or rescheduled.
American rapper and producer Russ said his March 27 concert in Dubai will now take place in November because of the virus.
“I know, wild lol (laugh out loud) but outta my control,” he said on Twitter.
Dubai has postponed its March boat show until November and Abu Dhabi postponed the ITU World Triathlon event this month, after earlier canceling a cycling event in which two riders were diagnosed with the virus.
Meanwhile, the Middle East’s largest airline, Emirates, said it had to reduce or ground flights due to the new virus. Because of the slowdown, the government-owned carrier has asked its employees to take paid and even unpaid leave for up to a month at a time. Emirates’ operates out of Dubai, the world’s busiest for international travel.

HIGHLIGHT

Experts worry Iran’s percentage of deaths to infections, now around 3.3%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be far greater than current figures show.

Qatar has canceled a defense exhibition and Bahrain has postponed two oil and gas conferences that had been scheduled to take place this month.
The March 16-18 Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) was scheduled to take place at the city’s exhibition center DECC.
Doha has recorded a new case of coronavirus, a Qatari national who was among a group evacuated from Iran on Feb. 27. This brings the number of infections in Qatar to eight.
Iran’s supreme leader has put the country on war footing against the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, by ordering its armed forces to assist health officials in combating the outbreak — the deadliest outside of China — that authorities say has killed 77 people.
Experts worry Iran’s percentage of deaths to infections, now around 3.3%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be far greater than current figures show.
Iran stands alone in how the virus has affected its government, even compared to hard-hit China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The death of Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi on Monday makes him the highest-ranking official within Iran’s leadership to be killed by the virus. State media referred to him as a confidant of Khamenei.
The virus earlier killed Hadi Khosroshahi, Iran’s former ambassador to the Vatican, as well as a recently elected member of parliament.
Those sick include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as “Sister Mary,” the English-speaking spokeswoman for the students who seized the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and sparked the 444-day hostage crisis, state media reported. Also sick is Iraj Harirchi, the head of an Iranian government task force on the coronavirus who tried to downplay the virus before falling ill.
On Tuesday, lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told Iranian state television’s Young Journalists Club program that 23 members of parliament had the coronavirus. He urged all lawmakers to avoid the public.
“These people have a close relationship with the people and they carry different viruses from different parts of the country, which may create a new virus, so we recommend the lawmakers to cut off their relationship with the public for now,” Mesri said.
An activist group also said that Wikipedia’s Farsi-language website appeared to be disrupted in Iran after a close confidant to the supreme leader died of the new coronavirus.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran Emirates

Related

Middle-East
Iran virus deaths now 77 as emergency services chief infected
Middle-East
UK to withdraw embassy staff as Iran coronavirus death toll rises
Middle-East
Middle East coronavirus alert continues with major events canceled, global cases rise
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sets up 1,400 respiratory isolation rooms to halt contagion

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

  • Four-week closure of all UAE public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday
  • Six new cases of the coronavirus in the UAE
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East countries are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region, with most infections originating from Iran which is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.
Tuesday, March 3 (all times in GMT)
21:09 – The UAE’s Ministry of Education announced a four-week closure of all public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday.
19:26 – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health announced a temporary suspension of international patient care services.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


18:53 – The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of the coronavirus, in the UAE on Tuesday, bringing the number of those infected to 27.

A mask-clad man uses his mobile phone while standing at the entrance of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event, on February 28, 2020. (File/AFP)
Two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event. Above, Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where Tour participants were billeted . (AFP file photo)


The six patients include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The cases were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.
Five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.


13:48 – Oman’s Ministry of Health announced six more coronavirus cases bringing the total number of those infected to 12.
A statement from the Ministry said, “The registration of six new cases of COVID-19 has been reported, and is related to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Four of the infected are of Iranian nationality and two are citizens, all of whom are subject to quarantine. This takes the number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 12 cases.”
14:31 – The Kuwait Olympic Committee postponed Gulf Olympic Games, which were scheduled between April 3 and 14, to December due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia quarantines dozens linked to coronavirus case, restricts entry for GCC residents and citizens
Middle-East
Middle East coronavirus alert continues with major events canceled, global cases rise

Latest updates

Malaysia’s new prime minister delays parliament session by two months
Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia
Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak
Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria’s Idlib: Russian media
First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.