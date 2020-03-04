You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Leadership

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Leadership

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Author: Doris Kearns Goodwin

Are leaders born or made? Where does ambition come from? How does adversity affect the growth of leadership? Does the leader make the times or do the times make the leader?
“In Leadership,” Doris Kearns Goodwin draws upon the four presidents she has studied most closely — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson (in civil rights) — to show how they recognized leadership qualities within themselves and were recognized as leaders by others. By looking back to their first entries into public life, we encounter them at a time when their paths were filled with confusion, fear, and hope.
This book tells the story of how they all collided with dramatic reversals that disrupted their lives and threatened to shatter forever their ambitions, according to a review published on goodreads.com. Nonetheless, they all emerged fitted to confront the contours and dilemmas of their times.
Although set apart in background, abilities, and temperament, these men shared a fierce ambition and a deep-seated resilience that enabled them to surmount uncommon hardships.
At their best, all four were guided by a sense of moral purpose. At moments of great challenge, they were able to summon their talents to enlarge the opportunities and lives of others.

What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile

Updated 03 March 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile

Updated 03 March 2020
Arab News

Author: Erik Larson

On Winston Churchill’s first day as prime minister, Adolf Hitler invaded Holland and Belgium. Poland and Czechoslovakia had already fallen, and the Dunkirk evacuation was just two weeks away.
For the next 12 months, Hitler would wage a relentless bombing campaign, killing 45,000 Britons. It was up to Churchill to hold his country together and persuade President Franklin Roosevelt that Britain was a worthy ally.
In The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson shows how Churchill taught the British people “the art of being fearless,” according to review published on goodreads.com.
It is a story of political brinkmanship set against the backdrop of Churchill’s prime-ministerial country home, Chequers; his wartime retreat, Ditchley, where he and his entourage go when the bombing threat is highest; and of course 10 Downing Street in London.
The book takes readers out of today’s political dysfunction and back to a time of true leadership, when Churchill’s eloquence, courage, and perseverance bound a country, and a family, together.

