Egyptian popstar Sherine Abdel Wahab's husband sentenced to prison time

Sherine Abdel Wahab’s husband, singer Hossam Habib, has reportedly been sentenced to a year in jail. (Instagram)
Egyptian popstar Sherine Abdel Wahab's husband sentenced to prison time

DUBAI: Egyptian popstar Sherine Abdel Wahab’s husband, singer Hossam Habib, has reportedly been sentenced to a year in jail for attempted murder, according to news outlet Al-Bawaba. The ruling was issued by the New Cairo Court in Egypt.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The singer was accused by Egyptian producer and Sherine’s ex-manager Yasser Khalil, who reported Habib to authorities in December, after the singer, along with a few other men, reportedly went to the producer’s house where a scuffle ensued, resulting in Khalil getting injured.

The court’s acquitted the producer, while Habib was sentenced to a year in prison and fined 10 thousand Egyptian pounds, reported Al-Bawaba.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Habib has appealed the court’s decision with a hearing set for early April. 

Abdel Wahab wed Habib in April 2018 in Cairo — with Sherine’s two daughters, Maryam and Hana, from her previous marriage to Egyptian composer Mohamed Moustafa — both in attendance.

DUBAI: Cuban-American singing sensation Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt message about Syrian refugees. 

The star took to Instagram to raise awareness about “the worst humanitarian crisis happening in the world right now,” as she described it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures. Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u

“950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib — some with only the clothes on their backs,” she wrote. 

The “Havana” singer also highlighted that most of fleeing the violence are children, who now live in “displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

do u ever just go to the grocery store like this and take a pause and ponder life’s greatest questions ?

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures,” the star added.  

Cabello called on her fans to help support displaced families through charity organization Save the Children that provides them with “food, blankets and warmth.” “So for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” she said.

