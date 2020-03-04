Egyptian popstar Sherine Abdel Wahab’s husband sentenced to prison time

DUBAI: Egyptian popstar Sherine Abdel Wahab’s husband, singer Hossam Habib, has reportedly been sentenced to a year in jail for attempted murder, according to news outlet Al-Bawaba. The ruling was issued by the New Cairo Court in Egypt.

The singer was accused by Egyptian producer and Sherine’s ex-manager Yasser Khalil, who reported Habib to authorities in December, after the singer, along with a few other men, reportedly went to the producer’s house where a scuffle ensued, resulting in Khalil getting injured.

The court’s acquitted the producer, while Habib was sentenced to a year in prison and fined 10 thousand Egyptian pounds, reported Al-Bawaba.

Habib has appealed the court’s decision with a hearing set for early April.

Abdel Wahab wed Habib in April 2018 in Cairo — with Sherine’s two daughters, Maryam and Hana, from her previous marriage to Egyptian composer Mohamed Moustafa — both in attendance.