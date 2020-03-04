Canada urges Iran to give access to downed airliner’s black boxes

Interactive dashboard helps public follow spread of coronavirus globally

DUBAI: The coronavirus caught the world by surprise when it appeared as an unknown disease detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 - the disease was quickly determined to be caused by a novel coronavirus.

Within weeks the coronavirus was beginning to spread around the globe, infecting hundreds and then thousands of people.

It was then, in response to the ongoing situation, that an interactive dashboard was created.

The website is hosted by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA, and is available to anyone to see to check the spread of the disease.

The data provided gives information on global and national figures for the number of infected, fatalities and those who recovered through an interactive map and dashboard.