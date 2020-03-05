UAE government urges nationals, residents to avoid travel to prevent spread of COVID-19

You are here

The UAE has suspended flights to and from China – the center of the coronavirus outbreak – to control its spread. (AFP)
Updated 05 March 2020
  • Rumors suggesting UAE’s airports would be closed to prevent spread of virus are false
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health has urged its citizens and residents to avoid travel due to the current coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The ministry said that in the case of travel, preventive measures will be taken on arrival, including home quarantine.

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


In case a person is tested positive for coronavirus, quarantine procedures will be applied in health facilities in order to ensure their safety and to avoid their contact with others.
Health officials also said that pupils, students and workers in educational facilities would be asked to stay at home for 14 days after returning from travel.
Middle East: Read what countries in the region are doing to fight coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman from the Dubai Media Office said rumors suggesting the country’s airports would be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were false.

Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister

  • Saeed Namaki made the announcement at a televised news conference
DUBAI: Iran’s health minister on Thursday encouraged the public to reduce its use of paper money as it is aiding the spread of the new coronavirus, and said authorities will begin manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities in the Islamic Republic.
Saeed Namaki made the announcement at a televised news conference. He added that schools and universities will remain closed through Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on March 20.
He said people should stay in their vehicles at gas stations and allow attendants to fill their gas tanks to avoid the spread of the virus.
There are now over 3,150 cases of the virus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic. There, authorities say the virus has killed at least 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases. Iran and Italy have the world’s highest death tolls outside of China.

