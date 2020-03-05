UAE government urges nationals, residents to avoid travel to prevent spread of COVID-19

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health has urged its citizens and residents to avoid travel due to the current coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The ministry said that in the case of travel, preventive measures will be taken on arrival, including home quarantine.

In case a person is tested positive for coronavirus, quarantine procedures will be applied in health facilities in order to ensure their safety and to avoid their contact with others.

Health officials also said that pupils, students and workers in educational facilities would be asked to stay at home for 14 days after returning from travel.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman from the Dubai Media Office said rumors suggesting the country’s airports would be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were false.