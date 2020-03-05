You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish Airlines plane flies home empty after Singapore coronavirus case

Turkish Airlines plane flies home empty after Singapore coronavirus case

Singapore’s aviation regulator said the Turkish Airlines pilots and crew of flight TK54 would be placed in quarantine on their return to Istanbul. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcbv7

Updated 05 March 2020
Reuters

Turkish Airlines plane flies home empty after Singapore coronavirus case

  • Infected passenger was not Turkish and transited through Istanbul en route to Singapore from another location
  • Turkish Airlines crew tested negative for the virus in Singapore
Updated 05 March 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE/ISTANBUL: A Turkish Airlines aircraft was flown back to Istanbul without any passengers on board on Thursday on orders from authorities in Singapore after a passenger who had arrived on the same plane on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus.
The infected passenger was not Turkish and transited through Istanbul en route to Singapore from another location, a Turkish aviation official told Reuters, adding there were 143 passengers aboard the flight, as well as three pilots and 10 crew members.
Singapore’s aviation regulator said that the pilots and crew of flight TK54 that had arrived on Tuesday were on the return flight to Istanbul, where they would be placed in quarantine. The aviation official said the crew tested negative for the virus in Singapore.
“The crew had come into close contact with a passenger on flight TK54 who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Turkish Embassy, which has confirmed that the crew will be quarantined upon arrival at Istanbul,” CAAS said.
Singapore’s transport ministry said in a statement on its website that authorities had begun tracing passengers on flight TK54 that may have had contact with the infected person.
Turkish Airlines declined to comment.
Singapore had 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which started in China, but a large majority of the patients in the city-state have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Turkey has had no reported cases of the virus.

Topics: China Coronavirus Health Singapore

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE - Coronavirus in the Middle East: Churches closed in Bethlehem, new cases in Oman, Kuwait and Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Saudi coronavirus virus victim ‘in stable condition’

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

Updated 43 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

  • Palestine has confirmed its first case of coronavirus
Updated 43 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Thursday advising the health, tourism and security sectors to take extra measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The addiction center and the state’s Angel Hotel will be transformed into quarantined treatment facilities for infected coronavirus cases.

The ministry, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO), has also advised the health sector to deal with foreign delegations.

The health ministry said the sector must comply with its instructions with regards to collecting samples from people suspected of carrying the virus.

In the tourism sector, Palestine will stop receiving groups of tourists and will cancel hotel reservations for all people visiting the country.

In the security sector, the country will activate its emergency plan in Bethlehem, Jericho and Al-Aghwar provinces.

The country will also close all educational institutions, training centers, mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days.

The ministry also said it will ban all events, conferences and community and sports activities in the province for 14 days.

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE - Coronavirus in the Middle East: Churches closed in Bethlehem, new cases in Oman, Kuwait and Morocco
Developing
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces three more cases of coronavirus 

Latest updates

HSBC sends over 100 London staff home over coronavirus case
Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels
Saudi Arabia announces three more cases of coronavirus 
King Salman meets UK foreign secretary
Afghan president bars hugs, handshakes amid coronavirus fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.