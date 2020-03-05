You are here

Bethlehem church to close after suspected coronavirus cases

People wearing masks visit the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem where the Palestinian health ministry called for local churches and mosques to close. (AFP)
AFP

  • Palestinian health ministry called for local churches, mosques and other institutions to close
AFP

JERUSALEM: The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus is to temporarily close after a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus, a church official said Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry called for local churches, mosques and other institutions to close after a number of suspected cases at a hotel in the city of Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Church of the Nativity remained open Thursday morning, an AFP photographer said.

“We respect the authorities’ decision because safety comes first,” the church official said on condition of anonymity.

“If not today then (the closure) will be tomorrow.”

The Palestinian health ministry earlier announced that a number of suspected cases had been detected at a hotel in the Bethlehem area, the first in the Palestinian territories.

The head of the local health directorate, Imad Shahadeh, said that a group of Greek tourists had visited the hotel in late February, with two later discovered to have the virus.

Four suspected cases have been identified among hotel workers, with full confirmation expected later today, he said.

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

Arab News

  • Palestine has confirmed its first case of coronavirus
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Thursday advising the health, tourism and security sectors to take extra measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The addiction center and the state’s Angel Hotel will be transformed into quarantined treatment facilities for infected coronavirus cases.

The ministry, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO), has also advised the health sector to deal with foreign delegations.

The health ministry said the sector must comply with its instructions with regards to collecting samples from people suspected of carrying the virus.

In the tourism sector, Palestine will stop receiving groups of tourists and will cancel hotel reservations for all people visiting the country.

In the security sector, the country will activate its emergency plan in Bethlehem, Jericho and Al-Aghwar provinces.

The country will also close all educational institutions, training centers, mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days.

The ministry also said it will ban all events, conferences and community and sports activities in the province for 14 days.

