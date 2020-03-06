You are here

Oil falls, OPEC backs deeper cuts

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman arrives on Thursday for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna. (AP)
Red Cross medics measure the temperature of participants of the 178th Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on March 5, 2020. (AFP / ALEX HALADA)
Updated 06 March 2020
Reuters

  • Major crude producers agree on bigger reduction in output to bolster prices during Vienna meeting
LONDON: Oil fell on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic showed no signs of slowing, with deaths mounting globally, and while major producers agreed on deeper output cuts to bolster prices, they could not immediately secure Russian support for the decision.

Brent crude fell by 37 cents, or 0.7%, to $50.76 a barrel by 1442 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $46.64.

OPEC agreed to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action conditional on Russia and others joining in.

 

Extension

Russia, however, has so far indicated that it would back an extension rather than deeper production cuts.

“The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting is weighing on oil prices,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Moscow was prepared for a possible drop in oil prices should OPEC and its allies fail to reach an agreement over cutting supply.

“The key will be the OPEC+ communique that is articulated to the market once the meetings conclude, to gauge whether the wording signals a collective harmonious voice among the group that plausibly helps to rebalance oil markets, or whether it’s merely complex face-saving maths,” Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG, said. Oil demand has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Original forecasts for growth in crude demand in 2020 have been slashed, as factory operations, travel and other economic activities around the world have been curtailed by measures aiming to stop the
virus spreading.

Prices were supported by a lower than expected rise in crude oil inventories in the US, alleviating some concern about oversupply in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

US crude stocks rose modestly last week — less than analysts had expected — while US oil exports rose to more than 4 million
bpd for the first time since December, suggesting a rise in overseas demand.

 

Economic gains

Concern over demand growth remains, however. 

The head of the International Monetary Fund said the global spread of the virus has crushed hopes for stronger economic gains this year.

China’s top gas importer, PetroChina, has declared force majeure on natural gas imports because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company issued the notice, which allows the suspension of contractual obligations because of exceptional circumstances, to suppliers of piped gas and to at least one liquefied natural gas supplier, though details could not be confirmed immediately.

Dollar’s rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

NEW YORK: Monetary policy easing in the US fueled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus is endangering the dollar’s years-long rally and giving a boost to currencies around the world.

The US Dollar Currency Index shed most of its gains for the year over the last few days, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would ease rates to cushion the
US economy from the ripple
effects of the a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed acted on Tuesday, delivering a 50-basis point emergency rate cut, with many traders expecting at least two more such moves in coming months.

But while US policy rates, which stand at a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, have more room to fall, many rates in Europe and Japan are already below zero and monetary authorities there are hesitant to lower them
much further.

Officials in those countries have discussed the prospects of using fiscal measures to boost their economies, which some believe could support their currencies, further narrowing the gap in yields that has drawn income-seeking investors to the dollar in recent years.

At the same time, the dollar has been pressured by a powerful rally in the euro fueled by risk-averse investors unwinding carry trades, a strategy that involves borrowing in a low-yielding currency to invest in a higher-yielding one.

The eurozone’s ultra-low interest rates have made the single currency a popular funding vehicle for such strategies, which have become less appealing as market volatility
has grown.

Net futures bets against the euro by hedge funds and other speculative traders were at a more than three-year high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through the week of Feb. 25.

“Prepare for further dollar weakness,” Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to the firm’s clients.

The firm is recommending that clients bet on the British pound to rise against the US currency, on the belief that the UK government is likely to deliver fiscal easing.

A weaker dollar would be a boon for US multinationals that have already taken a hit from the coronavirus’ impact on global business conditions because it makes it less expensive to convert foreign profits into the US currency.

A falling greenback could also soften the coronavirus’ impact on the economies of developing countries, making it easier for them to service their dollar-denominated debt.

The dollar index is down about 2.5 percent from its year high. It remains up about 10 percent from a low hit in early 2018.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Australian FX-service provider AxiCorp, is recommending betting on the Japanese yen and euro to rise against the US currency as the Fed cuts
rates further.

Fed funds futures for June 2020 on Friday implied traders are pricing in an 84 percent chance of at least a 25 basis point rate cut at that month’s meeting.

“With the Fed cutting again and the ECB limited in scope, US dollar weakens,” Innes said. “I’m more committed to dollar short than at any time in the last tow years.”

Other investors, however, have noted that expectations that the outbreak will be less damaging to the US economy than others may work in the dollar’s favor.

“We have very, very strong safe-haven flows helping to stabilize the trade-weighted dollar on a global basis,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“What we could be looking at is a multi-stage cycle here where the dollar falls a bit but eventually recovers as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact economies elsewhere,” he said.

