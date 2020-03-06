You are here

Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship

The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment. (File/AFP)
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor, a health ministry statement said.
“Twelve new cases tested positive for the coronavirus among Egyptian staff on the cruise boat without showing any symptoms,” the joint statement with the World Health Organization said.
Authorities were alerted after it was found that a Taiwanese tourist of “American origin” who traveled on the ship had caused the virus to spread, they said.
WHO had alerted Egyptian officials that tests revealed that the tourist, a woman, was the “main case that infected other cases,” the statement added.
It was not clear where the tourist contracted the virus and if she had gone back to Taiwan or another country.
The 12 workers were quarantined after they were suspected of contracting the coronavirus and tested positive on the last day of their 14-day isolation.
Other people who were on the boat and had come in contact with the tourist were also quarantined for 14 days.
Earlier this week, authorities said they had detected a third case of the virus, in a 44-year-old Egyptian man who had returned from Serbia after a 12 hour transit in France.
Initially the man had shown no symptoms but a few days after his return home he checked himself into a hospital after experiencing some minor symptoms, officials said.
The first person infected in Egypt was a Chinese national who has since recovered.
The novel coronavirus originated in China last year and has so far killed over 3,385 people worldwide and infected over 98,000.

Suicide bombers wound 5 police in Tunisian capital

Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
AP

Suicide bombers wound 5 police in Tunisian capital

  • Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
AP

TUNIS: Tunisia's interior ministry says two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, Friday, wounding five police officers.
A ministry statement said the attackers both died. A civilian was slightly injured.
Media reports citing eyewitnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle. That report could not be immediately confirmed.
Phones at the embassy went unanswered.
Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris. The flag of the United States could be seen fluttering in the background.
Dozens of people have been killed in multiple attacks by extremists in Tunisia, notably in 2015 when the famed Bardo Museum outside the capital and a luxury beach hotel were attacked.
The US Embassy, located in a residential area on the outskirts of Tunis, was attacked in 2012 by crowds angered by an anti-Muslim film produced in the United States. 

Topics: Tunisia Tunis

