You are here

  • Home
  • Chelsea’s Kerr puts Australia on verge of Tokyo Olympics

Chelsea’s Kerr puts Australia on verge of Tokyo Olympics

Australia's Samantha Kerr (C) takes a penalty kick during the women's Olympic football tournament qualifier match between Australia and Vietnam. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9w7c7

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Chelsea’s Kerr puts Australia on verge of Tokyo Olympics

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

NEWCASTLE: Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored twice as Australia moved within a game of booking their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after thrashing Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Friday.

The home captain got the ball rolling with a driving header on 10 minutes after a pinpoint cross from Ellie Carpenter, and then converted a penalty in the second half.

History was always on the Matildas’ side, with Australia winning all seven previous matches against the Vietnamese, scoring 37 goals and conceding none.

And with Europe-based stars Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Emily Gielnik and Chloe Logarzo all making the trip back to play, Vietnam faced an ominous task.

“I thought we controlled the game, we were not as sharp as we would have liked to be at some points, but 5-0 and a good performance from a lot of the girls,” said Kerr.

After Kerr’s opener, Logarzo poked in a second from close range before they spurned a flurry of chances. Emily van Egmond finally nodded home a third from a Steph Catley cross for a 3-0 half-time lead.

Vietnam showed in their qualifying campaign that they have firepower up front and speed on the flanks, and they created chances but were not able to convert.

Defender Clare Polkinghorne got Australia’s fourth from close range before Hayley Raso was brought down in the box and Kerr stepped up to complete the rout in front of more than 14,000 fans in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

The return leg is in Vietnam on March 11. Vietnam’s women footballers will play it behind closed doors, football authorities said.

The game will be held in the Cam Pha stadium in northern Quang Ninh province.

A statement released by Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said the match organizer decided not to open ticket sales to the public “due to the complicated development of COVID-19 outbreak.”

“Spectators should not come to the stadium area ... avoid large public gatherings, to ensure effective prevention of the outbreak,” according to the statement.

VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said that “only accredited people can attend the game.”

Vietnam suspended all sporting competitions in the country in February in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

All games in the season-opening round of Vietnam’s top football division V.League 1 will be played behind closed doors.

However, Vietnamese authorities said the country’s inaugural Formula One race would go ahead as scheduled on April 5.

Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘fight’ way out of mini-slump

Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘fight’ way out of mini-slump

  • Runaway Premier League leaders to battle for strong response against Bournemouth on Saturday
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to “fight” as the runaway Premier League leaders battle to end their mini-slump against relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool have lost three of their past four matches in all competitions but remain 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea followed a shock Premier League loss against Watford last week.

In February, they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The 3-0 defeat at Watford brought an abrupt end to a run of 18 straight victories in the Premier League but they need just four more wins to guarantee winning the title for the first time in 30 years.

Klopp said his team’s approach would not change despite their rocky run.

“Of course winning gives you confidence, losing costs you confidence, that’s completely normal,” the Liverpool boss told his pre-match press conference.

“You start thinking about different things. It’s a long while ago (since a bad spell) but one defeat feels like two defeats — it’s not a massive difference.

“It’s how you get back on track immediately and you can do that not by hoping that things are now clicking even better than the game before so we have just to work really hard. We have to fight back on track.”

Klopp said rediscovering momentum was important ahead of the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico next week and he expects a strong response against Bournemouth.

“In a lot of moments we could have done better,” he said, referring to recent matches.

“We know that 100 percent and that’s what we are working on but we don’t take it for granted from now on that we will not score any more and they will score with each chance that they have. That’s not like it is.

“We know if we perform at our highest level, and there’s nothing else we want to do tomorrow, it will be difficult for Bournemouth. We should not forget that.”

Klopp was also asked about the latest measures being taken to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected nearly 100,000 people across the world and killed more than 3,300.

The Premier League has banned pre-match handshakes and Liverpool have said they will not use child mascots.

“Nothing has changed here really apart from why should you give a handshake in times when it’s not the right thing to do? So it’s not that difficult to change that,” said Klopp. 

“Apart from that we have to do the normal stuff.”

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of the Bournemouth match after suffering a muscle injury ahead of the midweek FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp

Related

Sport
Liverpool beaten again as Chelsea ease into FA Cup quarters
Sport
Jurgen Klopp hopes Watford defeat fuels Liverpool’s fire

Latest updates

Chelsea’s Kerr puts Australia on verge of Tokyo Olympics
Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘fight’ way out of mini-slump
Lebanese Army debunks reports of virus among soldiers
Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent
Virus hits 100,000 cases as it upends lives, livelihoods

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.