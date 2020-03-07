What We Are Reading Today: The Craft of College Teaching

Authors: Robert DiYanni and Anton Borst
The college classroom is a place where students have the opportunity to be transformed and inspired through learning — but teachers need to understand how students actually learn.
Robert DiYanni and Anton Borst provide an accessible, hands-on guide to the craft of college teaching, giving instructors the practical tools they need to help students achieve not only academic success but also meaningful learning to last a lifetime, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
The Craft of College Teaching explains what to teach — emphasizing concepts and their relationships, not just isolated facts — as well as how to teach using active learning strategies that engage students through problems, case studies and scenarios, and practice reinforced by constructive feedback.
The book tells how to motivate students, run productive discussions, create engaging lectures, use technology effectively, and much more.
Interludes between chapters illustrate common challenges, including what to do on the first and last days of class and how to deal with student embarrassment, manage group work, and mentor students effectively.