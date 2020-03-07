You are here

LIVE: Middle East takes extra precautions as world grapples with coronavirus outbreak

  • 15 new coronavirus UAE announced 15 new coronavirus cases taking to 45 the total infections in the country
  • Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sports will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday
DUBAI: As the Middle East continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, governments in the region have been taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Saturday, March 7 (All times in GMT)

05:10 – Florida Health Department said in a statement that two people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the state.

05:05 – Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington which Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and dozens of lawmakers also attended

This video explaining how COVID-19 transmits person to person was produced by the World Health Organisation

Friday, March 6 (All times in GMT)

21:34 – The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday 15 new coronavirus cases of different nationalities, taking to 45 the total infections in the country. The ministry also said that two Chinese patients have recovered, bringing to the total number of recoveries in the country to seven.

20:43 – Saudi Arabia’s Mataf - area of circulation around Makkah’s Kaaba - reopened for non-Umrah worshippers on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported

20:18 – Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sports said it will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday.

18:54 – In Bahrain, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Walid bin Khalifa Al Manea said that work is underway to implement the evacuation plan for Bahraini citizens in Iran.

"Work is continuing to transfer the citizens in Iran in stages, the first group of citizens will be transferred next Tuesday, and efforts are continuing to complete the various precautionary and preventive measures to preserve their safety and the safety of citizens and residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain," he added.

Lebanese Army debunks reports of virus among soldiers

Employees from a disinfection company sanitize a bench as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon March 5, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Army debunks reports of virus among soldiers

  • Medical sources told Arab News: “The fact that the number of infected people reached 16 does not mean that the virus has gone out of control. Lebanese people must adhere to the preventive measures broadcast on all media including social media”
Updated 07 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Armed Forces Command on Friday debunked reports about soldiers being quarantined, after they were reportedly found to be infected with coronavirus
“There are no corona reports in the military ranks, and the necessary preventive measures are in place,” the army leadership confirmed.
The statement came after social media and local online news sites reported about the virus being infected by military personnel.
The government has meanwhile  decided to extend the closure of schools until the date of March 14. At a meeting held on late Friday, the committee on coronavirus  also decided to  close entertainment and sports centers, like sports clubs, nightclubs, cinemas, exhibitions, theaters and conferences, and has asked all the citizens to avoid crowded places.
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Lebanon has increased to 22.
A Lebanese woman who came from the UK was found to have contracted the virus, according to the Ministry of Health, which reiterated its call on all “individuals coming from countries experiencing cases of infection with the virus to confine themselves in their homes and to contact the ministry’s hotline designated to this matter upon exhibition of any symptom related to infection with coronavirus.”
Health officials fear that Lebanon might move from containing the virus to dealing with the spread of the disease.
Minister of Health Hamad Hassan said coronavirus had “not yet reached the stage of spreading.”
However, a surveillance official at the ministry said it “needs more health monitors to carry out the task of monitoring arrivals to the country, specifically on land crossings.”
On Wednesday, the first case of infection was detected in a Lebanese businessman coming from Egypt. He was transferred to a Lebanese medical center in Jbeil. His arrival sparked panic in the region.
Another case was recorded in the town of Chakra in southern Lebanon. A man who was in Iran and returned to Lebanon last week contracted the virus.
Medical sources told Arab News: “The fact that the number of infected people reached 16 does not mean that the virus has gone out of control. Lebanese people must adhere to the preventive measures broadcast on all media including social media.”

NUMBER

22 - people have been found infected with coronavirus in Lebanon.

Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, which is designated to receive cases of coronavirus, said its emergency department received 74 suspected cases on Thursday.
It added that they were all examined, and that 25 cases were confined in the hospital; the others were asked to abide by home confinement.
The hospital’s report added that out of the 52 cases subjected to laboratory tests, only one proved positive.
The report indicated that 19 people who were in confinement in the hospital have already left after laboratory tests proved them negative, however, they were recommended to home confinement, and that there are 19 other cases who are still in confinement in the hospital.
The Iranian patient remains in a critical condition, “while the others who contracted the virus are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary treatment in the confinement area.”
People in the streets are covering their faces with masks. Banks, public institutions and private companies have provided sterilization dispensers.
Flights at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport witnessed a decline during February. The Lebanese National News Agency reported the “negative impact of health and economic conditions on overall flights.”
The number of passengers decreased by 14 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of flights to and from Lebanon decreased in January and February by 14.3 percent.
UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Saeed Al-Shamsi and Beirut District Governor Judge Ziad Shbib launched early on Thursday the “UAE Humanitarian Initiative” to sterilize places of worship, gathering places and streets in Beirut to contain the virus.
Clergymen have implemented measures in churches and mosques to prevent transmission. A representative from the Media and International Affairs Department of Dar Al-Fatwa, Khaldoun Kawas told Arab News that masks and sterilizers had already been made available to worshippers in mosques in preparation for Friday prayers and that no decision was taken to suspend them.

