G20 finance leaders pledge ‘appropriate’ fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

More than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronvirus since March 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • In their Feb. 22-23 Riyadh meeting, the G20 ministers called for monitoring of the virus
  • Since then, the rapid spread outside China has sent world financial markets reeling and prompted a half-percentage point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve
WASHINGTON: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday pledged to take “appropriate” fiscal and monetary measures in responding to the coronavirus outbreak and to protect economic growth against shocks.
In a joint statement issued by G20 chair Saudi Arabia, the ministers, who met in Riyadh last month, said they welcomed measures and plans already put forward by countries to support economic activity.
“We are ready to take further actions, including fiscal and monetary measures, as appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus, support the economy during this phase and maintain the resilience of the financial system,” the group said.
The G20 statement, which was verified by a US Treasury spokeswoman, follows a similar pledge by G7 finance leaders on Tuesday to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong sustainable growth in the face of the virus.
In their Feb. 22-23 Riyadh meeting, the G20 ministers called for monitoring of the virus, known as COVID-19, and said they were ready to address its risks.
Since then, the rapid spread outside China has sent world financial markets reeling and prompted a half-percentage point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Friday’s G20 statement added more specificity on fiscal and monetary policy actions. The G20 ministers also said they would work with the international community to help developing countries cope with the outbreak’s impact.
“We underscore the need for cooperation to mitigate risks to the global economy from unexpected shocks,” the ministers said, adding that they would share information and work with international agencies to devise COVID-19 policy options, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), and the World Health Organization.

World Economic Forum special meeting in Saudi Arabia becomes latest coronavirus casualty

Updated 07 March 2020
Arab News

World Economic Forum special meeting in Saudi Arabia becomes latest coronavirus casualty

  • The special meeting of the World Economic Forum has been rescheduled for Spring 2021
  • It joins a list of events across the region and the world that have been canceled or delayed for public health reasons
Updated 07 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON:  The planned special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia next month has been called off because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, the gathering has been rescheduled for Spring 2021. It would have been the first time the Kingdom had hosted the high-profile gathering.

It joins a list of events across the region and the world that have been canceled or delayed for public health reasons.

“Given the dynamic situation surrounding the Coronavirus globally and after careful consideration, the World Economic Forum and our partners in Saudi Arabia have agreed to reschedule this Special Meeting to Spring 2021,” the World Economic Forum said in a statement to Arab News.
“Public private cooperation has never been more important. We remain committed to driving a forward-looking agenda for the region through digital interactions, bringing together leaders from all stakeholder groups at the highest level.”

The announcement came as global stock markets tumbled on Friday and oil fell to its lowest since July 2017 as world health officials warned some countries were failing to take the coronavirus crisis seriously enough.
“This is not a drill,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. “This is not a time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. “This is a time for pulling out all the stops.”
The special meeting of the World Economic Forum was due to take place on April 5 and 6.

