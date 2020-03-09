You are here

Indian banking sector clobbered amid fallout from Yes Bank crisis

India’s Yes Bank had struggled for months to raise the capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements, without any success. (AP)
Reuters

  • Yes Bank had struggled for months to raise the capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements, without any success
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Shares in Indian banks slumped to a more than 13-month low on Monday as the crisis at Yes Bank Ltd. spooked investors and sparked concerns about the broader sector.
“The main contagion effect would be on the depositor base of private sector banks,” Macquarie analyst Suresh Ganapathy said in a note to clients on Monday.
Noting the collapse of Yes Bank comes close on the heels of a string of other collapses, Ganapathy said it was shaking “depositor confidence in the financial system.”
Yes Bank, weighed down by an increasing pile of bad debt, had struggled for months to raise the capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements, without any success.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took control of Yes Bank last Thursday, imposing limits on withdrawals to protect investors and saying it would work on a revival plan. Yes Bank’s shares plummeted 56 percent the following day, leading to a rush by depositors to withdraw funds from the bank.
The Indian government has prodded the country’s largest bank, state-run lender State Bank of India, to step into the breach and lead the planned rescue of Yes Bank, a measure some said might not be enough to stem sector-wide panic.
“Given the rapid build-up of fear-psychosis regarding Yes Bank, we think the investment by SBI in no way guarantees that there will be no deposit-run on Yes Bank once the moratorium is lifted,” banking analysts at research firm Nirmal Bang said.
The Nifty banking index sunk more than 4 percent early on Monday, hitting its lowest levels since January 2019, as investors fretted about the health of the sector.
The fallout also stung some shadow banks, or so-called non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
Shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Sunday that Yes Bank owed it 6.62 billion rupees ($89.5 million) that it had invested in Yes Bank debt, sending shares in Indiabulls down 13 percent Monday morning.
Small private banks were also hit hard. Shares in lenders RBL Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. fell 9.7 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.
“This is no longer a capital problem now; it has now snowballed into depositor confidence issue and that is a far more serious issue,” said Ganapathy.

Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after collapse of OPEC+

Updated 09 March 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after collapse of OPEC+

  • Latest move to deal a major blow to US shale companies
Updated 09 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The eyes of the world will be on the oil markets when the big trading hubs in Europe and North America open following the end of the deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has helped to sustain crude at relatively high levels for the past three years.

There were big falls on Friday when ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to get a deal with non-OPEC members — the so-called OPEC+ — to extend output agreements. Brent oil was down nearly 10 percent at $45.27 going into the western weekend.

Saudi Aramco took immediate action to cut prices after the OPEC+ collapse, offering big discounts for crude deliveries from next month, when the current output restrictions end.

According to a notification sent to customers by Saudi Aramco, seen by Arab News, the Kingdom’s oil giant will cut between $4 and $8 per barrel, with the biggest discounts being offered to buyers in northwest Europe and the US.

Roger Diwan, an oil analyst at consultancy IHS Market, said: “We are likely to see the lowest oil prices of the past 20 years in the next quarter.”

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, fell to $28.27 in November 2001.

The move raises the possibility of a “crude war” between the three biggest oil blocs — the US, Russia and the Arabian Gulf. Some analysts believe the American shale industry is more vulnerable to low prices than either the Russians or the Saudis.

Robin Mills, head of the Qamar consultancy, told Arab News: “I don’t think this was premeditated but Saudi Arabia has clearly swung quickly into action to put the Russians under pressure. But the Russians, with low debt and a flexible exchange rate, can cope with a few months of low prices.”

The boom in US shale has made the country the biggest oil producer in the world, but with high financing costs. Lower global prices would put a lot of shale companies out of business.

On the other hand, American motorists, and President Donald Trump, would be pleased to see lower fuel prices in an election year. 

In Moscow, one prominent financier with ties to the Kingdom played down the long-term significance of the Vienna fallout.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is our strategic partner, and cooperation between our two countries will continue in all areas. We will also continue to work within the framework of the Russia-Saudi Economic Council.” 

One Russian official, who asked not to be named, added: “There is a good relationship between Alexander Novak, Russian energy minister, and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, and I am sure they will continue talking to each other less formally.”

