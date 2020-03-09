You are here

  • Home
  • UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate

Rafael Grossi, the new chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Tehran had failed to engage ‘in substantive discussions’ to clarify the agency’s questions. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3du3

Updated 09 March 2020
AFP

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate

  • Tehran had failed to engage ‘in substantive discussions’ to clarify the agency’s questions
  • The 2015 nuclear accord has been faltering since the US withdrew from it in 2018
Updated 09 March 2020
AFP

VIENNA: The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to “cooperate immediately and fully” with a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers that is hanging by a thread.
The agency called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and said Tehran had failed to engage “in substantive discussions” to clarify the agency’s questions, said Rafael Grossi, the new chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Grossi said the IAEA had raised questions “related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations that have not been declared by Iran.”
He added that the lack of access to two of the three sites and Iran’s failure to engage in talks was “adversely affecting the agency’s ability ... to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran.”
An IAEA report last week revealed that Tehran refused the agency access in January to the two sites.
Diplomats say these are related to Iran’s alleged military nuclear projects in the 2000s, and not its current activities.
But the renewed focus on Iran’s historic program could add to current tensions.
Iran’s UN ambassador in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said last week that Tehran had no obligation to grant IAEA access to sites if it deems the requests to be based on “fabricated information,” accusing the US and Israel of trying to “exert pressure on the agency.”
Israel has claimed that its intelligence services have new information on the alleged previous nuclear weapons program in Iran.
A second IAEA report last week outlined Iran’s continued breaches of the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord, but did not report any restrictions in access to nuclear facilities.
Speaking at a quarterly meeting of IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors, Grossi said “to date, the agency has not observed any changes to Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments” since January when Tehran announced it would cease all obligations.
The 2015 accord — offering Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities — has been faltering since the US withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran.
This has prompted Tehran to progressively abandon the accord’s restrictions since last year.
Other parties to the deal — China, Britain, Germany, France and Russia — have been meeting with Tehran to try to save the accord.

Topics: Iran UN iran nucelar deal

Related

Middle-East
Iran threatens to quit global nuclear treaty and build a bomb
Middle-East
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years: France

Egyptian engineer gets 15 years over deadly locomotive crash

Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Egyptian engineer gets 15 years over deadly locomotive crash

  • Last year, an argument between two engineers led to the unleashing of a speeding, unmanned locomotive that slammed into a barrier and exploded
  • Emad Fathy was sentenced to 15 years and was fined about $570,000 for damaging public property
Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: An Egyptian court Monday sentenced a train engineer to 15 years in prison for his conviction on charges of manslaughter and damaging public property stemming from a deadly locomotive crash last year at the Egyptian capital’s main train station.
An argument between engineers Emad Fathy and Ayman el-Shahat led to the unleashing of a speeding, unmanned locomotive that slammed into a barrier and exploded in Cairo’s busy Ramses station last February, killing 31 people and injuring 17.
Besides sentencing Fathy to 15 years, the Cairo criminal court fined him about $570,000 for the damage caused by the crash. The court sentenced el-Shahat to 10 years. The sentences can be appealed.
The crash sparked public outrage at the time and prompted then-Transportation Minister Hisham Arafat to resign. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi appointed a military officer to lead the ministry.
According to investigations, the locomotive was left unattended after Fathy got into an argument with el-Shahat and left the controls without applying the brakes. The engine began moving down the track, picking up a speed of 120 kph (75 mph) before slamming into a barrier and exploding.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Farabnews%2Fstatus%2F1237074471644790792&widget=Tweet

Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. The latest official figures show that over 2,000 train accidents took place across the country in 2018.
The country’s deadliest train crash took place in 2002 when over 300 people were killed when fire erupted in speeding train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.
Also on Monday, a military court in Cairo sentenced 41 people to life in prison on terror-related charges, rights lawyer Khaled el-Masry said. The military sentenced 98 others to prison terms ranging from three to 15 years. It acquitted 50.
The court convicted the defendants of joining a militant group known as Hasm, which has links to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt, where it is considered a terrorist organization. Hasm has targeted mainly Egyptian security forces in bombings and drive-by shootings.
The 41 were also accused of carrying out several militant attacks, including one that killed a senior Egyptian army officer and the attempted assassination of the country’s former mufti, Sheikh Ali Gomaa, and a deputy public prosecutor in 2016.
The verdicts can be appealed, el-Masry said.
Egypt has for years been battling a long-running insurgency centered in North Sinai that is now led by a Daesh group affiliate. The insurgency gained strength following the 2013 military overthrow of Muslim Brotherhood president amid massive protests against his divisive rule.
Since then, the government has granted police forces and courts sweeping powers in response to Islamic militant attacks. 

Topics: Egypt train crash

Related

Update
Middle-East
At least 15 killed as Egypt trains collide
Middle-East
Egypt train crash toll hits 41 as drivers questioned

Latest updates

Markets plunge, northern Italy locked down as virus spreads
Egyptian engineer gets 15 years over deadly locomotive crash
‘Exorcist’ star, Swedish screen legend Max von Sydow dies at 90
US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says
Convicts on roof, fatalities as Italy jails protest virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.