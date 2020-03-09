Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart hit the dunes in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart appear to be taking a well-deserved break after a busy fashion month, where they were spotted on and off the runways of Paris and London.

The jet-setters are currently vacationing together in the UAE and are making sure that their combined 14.9 million Instagram followers can live vicariously through them by documenting their Abu Dhabi getaway on their respective social media platforms.

The former Victoria’s Secret models have shared updates from their trip to the capital on their Instagram accounts over the past few days and it seems as though they have been making the most of their time in the UAE.

If Instagram is any indication, the models are splitting their time staying between Abu Dhabi’s Edition hotel and a private villa at luxury resort Zaya Nurai Island.

The pair have also been partaking in a number of activities, including quad biking at the Al-Khatim Desert.

“Adventure in the desert,” wrote Goulart alongside a picture of herself posing on top of a dune buggy.

They also made sure to pay a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during their trip.

Also on the itinerary was a traditional dinner that consisted of Arabic mezze at a desert camp followed by a belly dancing show.

The Brazilian models weren’t the only ones spotted in the emirate this past week.

Spanish-Dutch model Cindy Kimberly is also living it up in Abu Dhabi, taking to Instagram to share a series of photographs of herself donning a hijab at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

“Most beautiful day at the most beautiful place,” she captioned the images.

The 21-year-old also went jet skiing at Nurai Island during her vacation.

Fashion influencers Veronica Bieli, Natalia Paragoni and Negin Mirsalehi are also holidaying in the UAE capital.

Mirsalehi, who founded the honey-infused haircare label Gisou, planned the trip to celebrate her mother’s 60th birthday.

The Iranian fashion star and her family enjoyed dinner — and cake — at Abu Dhabi’s Sontaya Restaurant.