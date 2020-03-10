You are here

  Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April

Talat Zaki Hafiz

Saudi Aramco lives up to its reputation as the best performing company

Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April

Gulf stock markets rebounded strongly in opening trade Tuesday, led by Saudi Tadawul as oil prices bounced after heavy losses.(File/AFP)
Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April

  • Increase in production level would be 300,000 barrels per day
  • Trading of Aramco shares earlier suspended upon the oil company’s request
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco said Tuesday that the company would increase its crude output to 12.3 million barrels per day in April.
The new production level will be ”an increase of 300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 MMBD,” Aramco said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.
“The Company has agreed with its customers to provide them with such volumes starting April 1, 2020. The company expects that this will have a positive, long-term financial effect.”

Gulf stock markets rebounded strongly in opening trade Tuesday, led by Saudi Tadawul as oil prices bounced after heavy losses.
Aramco shares were 8.64 percent higher to $8.91 during late trade. Aramco shares trading was earlier suspended, upon the oil company’s request, starting 11:48 a.m. local time.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday to recover from the largest loss recorded in one day in nearly 30 years.
According to a notification sent to customers by Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom’s oil giant will cut prices between $4 to $8 per barrel, with the biggest discounts being offered to buyers in northwest Europe and the US.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman discussed global energy markets with Donald Trump on Monday, the White House said. They also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues, the statement said.

