Use of Grand Mosque touchscreens suspended over coronavirus

The use of interactive touchscreens in the Grand Mosque in Makkah has been suspended. (AN Photo)
Updated 16 sec ago
Use of Grand Mosque touchscreens suspended over coronavirus

  Precautionary measure introduced by the moderation and intellectual security department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques
  Department director, Ali bin Hamid Al-Nafie, said the move was aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the virus
MAKKAH: The use of interactive educational touchscreens in the Grand Mosque in Makkah has been suspended as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The precautionary measures were introduced by the moderation and intellectual security department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Department director, Ali bin Hamid Al-Nafie, said the move was aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the virus while creating a peaceful environment for visitors.

He added that some digital content could still be viewed remotely via the presidency’s portal and fixed displays.

Updated 10 March 2020
Saudi Arabia sets 72-hour deadline to return to Kingdom amid coronavirus fears

  Saudi nationals can also opt to travel through land border crossings
DUBAI: The Saudi government has given nationals who wish to return to the Kingdom three days to make their journey from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Saudi Arabia’s consulates announced on Tuesday.

Nationals can take Saudia flights from Dubai airport during the next three days. Alternatively, Saudis can enter through Al-Batha border checkpoint near Abu Dhabi.

Nationals leaving from Bahrain, can travel through the King Fahd bridge. Those without a means for transport can take Gulf Air flights.

Meanwhile, the embassy in Egypt announced that flights between the two countries will resume on March 10 and 11 to allow Saudis to return to the Kingdom.

Rescheduling will be free of charge, the embassy added.

