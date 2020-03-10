Use of Grand Mosque touchscreens suspended over coronavirus

MAKKAH: The use of interactive educational touchscreens in the Grand Mosque in Makkah has been suspended as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The precautionary measures were introduced by the moderation and intellectual security department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Department director, Ali bin Hamid Al-Nafie, said the move was aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the virus while creating a peaceful environment for visitors.

He added that some digital content could still be viewed remotely via the presidency’s portal and fixed displays.