Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin presents credentials to UNESCO Director General in Paris

Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin presents her credentials to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in Paris. (SPA)
Updated 11 March 2020
  • Princess Haifa stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with UNESCO in all fields to promote peace and harmony between people of different cultures
PARIS: Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin on Tuesday presented her credentials as the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO to Directer General Audrey Azoulay in Paris.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s contribution to UNESCO’s various initiatives.
Princess Haifa stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with UNESCO in all fields to promote peace and harmony between people of different cultures.
Before her current role, she served as the assistant undersecretary for sustainable development affairs in the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in addition to being the assistant undersecretary for G20 affairs within the same ministry.
She also served as a lecturer at the prestigious King Saud University in Riyadh and for the UN Development Program, where she worked for several years on programs focused on social development and human rights.

Investigators reject claims that Arab Coalition forces in Yemen bombed market in Saada

  • JIAT: The only air mission carried out by coalition forces on Nov. 20 was on a legitimate military target in Al-Jawf governorate
RIYADH: The Arab Coalition in Yemen’s Joint Incident Assessment Team has refuted allegations made by UN agencies, international organizations and media outlets that coalition forces carried out a deadly attack on a market in the Mundah disctrict of Saada.

Reports by the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Yemen stated that 10 civilians were killed and 18 injured in a military bombing operation on Souq Al-Raqou on Nov. 20, 2019.

JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour said investigators reviewed documents, including procedures and rules of engagement, daily mission schedules, post-mission reports, video footage, satellite images, and the provisions and principles of international humanitarian law.

They concluded that the only air mission carried out by coalition forces on Nov. 20 was on a legitimate military target in Al-Jawf governorate, 180 kilometers from Souq Al-Raqou. On Nov. 19, an air mission targeted a legitimate military target in the Baqim district of Saada, 43km from the market. JIAT found no record of air missions in Yemen on Nov. 21. After a review of available photos, it was not clear whether there were any effects caused by aerial targeting of Souq Al-Raqou.

Investigators also visited artillery units on the area to review firing records and found that on the day of the alleged attack, coalition ground forces fired on two military targets, which were 16km and 14km from the souq. A day earlier, forces fired on a military target 14km from Souq Al-Raqou. The day after, they fired at a military target 15km from the market.

JIAT therefore concluded that coalition Forces did not target Souq Al-Raqou on Nov. 20.
 

