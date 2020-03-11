Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin presents credentials to UNESCO Director General in Paris

PARIS: Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin on Tuesday presented her credentials as the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO to Directer General Audrey Azoulay in Paris.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s contribution to UNESCO’s various initiatives.
Princess Haifa stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with UNESCO in all fields to promote peace and harmony between people of different cultures.
Before her current role, she served as the assistant undersecretary for sustainable development affairs in the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in addition to being the assistant undersecretary for G20 affairs within the same ministry.
She also served as a lecturer at the prestigious King Saud University in Riyadh and for the UN Development Program, where she worked for several years on programs focused on social development and human rights.
