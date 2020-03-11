Total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia reaches 21

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday night revealed a new case of the coronavirus has been discovered in the Kingdom. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 21.

The patient is an Egyptian man who was passing through King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah on the way to Cairo from New York. Health-monitoring, thermal-imaging cameras alerted airport staff that the man’s temperature was elevated. He was placed in quarantine at the airport before being transferred to a hospital in Jeddah. The passenger had been in Egypt before flying to the United States in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Jeddah.

The Ministry of Health assured citizens and residents that all patients who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus are under quarantine and being treated in accordance with approved health procedures.

Anyone in the Kingdom who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus has spread was urged to contact the Health Service Center by dialing its toll-free number, 937, for advice that will help to protect them, their families and the wider community.

Anyone who is concerned about the virus, or wants more information about it and precautions that can be taken, was encouraged to contact the ministry, which said the public should rely only on information from official sources and not rely on rumors.

