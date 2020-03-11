You are here

  • Home
  • Total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia reaches 21

Total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia reaches 21

The Ministry of Health assured citizens and residents that all patients who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus are under quarantine and being treated in accordance with approved health procedures. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrccr

Updated 6 sec ago
SPA

Total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia reaches 21

  • Egyptian man traveling from New York to Cairo identified while passing through King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah
  • Patient quarantined and taken to hospital after thermal-imaging cameras revealed his temperature was high
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday night revealed a new case of the coronavirus has been discovered in the Kingdom. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 21.

The patient is an Egyptian man who was passing through King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah on the way to Cairo from New York. Health-monitoring, thermal-imaging cameras alerted airport staff that the man’s temperature was elevated. He was placed in quarantine at the airport before being transferred to a hospital in Jeddah. The passenger had been in Egypt before flying to the United States in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Jeddah.

The Ministry of Health assured citizens and residents that all patients who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus are under quarantine and being treated in accordance with approved health procedures.

Anyone in the Kingdom who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus has spread was urged to contact the Health Service Center by dialing its toll-free number, 937, for advice that will help to protect them, their families and the wider community.

Anyone who is concerned about the virus, or wants more information about it and precautions that can be taken, was encouraged to contact the ministry, which said the public should rely only on information from official sources and not rely on rumors.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus

Related

photos
World
China’s new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
Business & Economy
Coronavirus wrecks trade war gains in Malaysia’s Silicon Valley

Investigators reject claims that Arab Coalition forces in Yemen bombed market in Saada

Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

Investigators reject claims that Arab Coalition forces in Yemen bombed market in Saada

  • JIAT: The only air mission carried out by coalition forces on Nov. 20 was on a legitimate military target in Al-Jawf governorate
Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition in Yemen’s Joint Incident Assessment Team has refuted allegations made by UN agencies, international organizations and media outlets that coalition forces carried out a deadly attack on a market in the Mundah disctrict of Saada.

Reports by the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Yemen stated that 10 civilians were killed and 18 injured in a military bombing operation on Souq Al-Raqou on Nov. 20, 2019.

JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour said investigators reviewed documents, including procedures and rules of engagement, daily mission schedules, post-mission reports, video footage, satellite images, and the provisions and principles of international humanitarian law.

They concluded that the only air mission carried out by coalition forces on Nov. 20 was on a legitimate military target in Al-Jawf governorate, 180 kilometers from Souq Al-Raqou. On Nov. 19, an air mission targeted a legitimate military target in the Baqim district of Saada, 43km from the market. JIAT found no record of air missions in Yemen on Nov. 21. After a review of available photos, it was not clear whether there were any effects caused by aerial targeting of Souq Al-Raqou.

Investigators also visited artillery units on the area to review firing records and found that on the day of the alleged attack, coalition ground forces fired on two military targets, which were 16km and 14km from the souq. A day earlier, forces fired on a military target 14km from Souq Al-Raqou. The day after, they fired at a military target 15km from the market.

JIAT therefore concluded that coalition Forces did not target Souq Al-Raqou on Nov. 20.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Arab coalition strikes Houthi arsenal
Update
Middle-East
Arab coalition foils attempt to attack oil tanker in Arabian Sea

Latest updates

US senator calls for action on forced labor in China’s Xinjiang
Indonesian singles propose ‘marriage without dating’
Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders
China’s new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
NEOM partners with Mercedes EQ Formula E team

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.