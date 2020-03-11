You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

The news comes after a statement on Tuesday that said Aramco would increase its crude oil supply to 12.3 million bpd in April. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qbbw

Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

  • The output had already been increased to 12.3 million on Monday
Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, announced on Wednesday that it had received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to increase its output from 12 million to 13 million barrels per day (bpd).

The news comes after a statement on Tuesday that said Aramco would increase its crude oil supply to 12.3 million bpd in April – an increase of approximately 2.5 million bpd on the previous month.

The announcement - coming in the middle of unprecedented volatility in global energy markets - was preceded by a brief suspension of its shares on the Tadawul (the Saudi stock exchange), at its own request, as is required when a listed company is about to announce a “material event.”

The increase in crude production to record levels is in a bid to win market share in the global tussle over energy prices.

The move to increase output dramatically follows notification to customers that Aramco would offer big discounts around the world, and further ratchets up the pressure on global energy markets.

Tuesday’s announcement was followed by an immediate response by Russia, the world’s second biggest producer, with its own output increase.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal

UAE’s ADNOC ready to raise oil supply by 1 million barrels per day

Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

UAE’s ADNOC ready to raise oil supply by 1 million barrels per day

  • ADNOC earlier cut the price for its flagship Murban crude by $11.70 per barrel to $56.10 per barrel for February
Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day amid a price war.
“In line with our production capacity growth strategy ... we are in a position to supply the market with over four million barrels per day in April,” Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, ADNOC’s group chief executive, said in a statement, as reported by WAM state news agency.
“In addition, we will accelerate our planned five million bpd (output) capacity target,” the statement said.


“In response to market conditions, and to provide better forward visibility to our customers, ADNOC will shortly announce forward prices for the months of March and April 2020. This decision has been made to ensure that our customers have visibility of the price so they can plan accordingly.”
“As announced in November 2019, ADNOC remains firmly committed to moving from its current retroactive pricing mechanism to a new forward pricing mechanism for its flagship Murban crude oil,” ADNOC said.
ADNOC has cut the price for its flagship Murban crude by $11.70 per barrel to $56.10 per barrel for February, the company said in an earlier note to its customers.

– with AFP

 

Topics: Oil energy Markets ADNOC UAE OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
ADNOC ‘considering offer of exchangeable bonds’
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after collapse of OPEC+

Latest updates

UK launches $39bn stimulus, shock rate cut to combat coronavirus
Saudi UN envoy calls for wider terror sanctions
Police incident over suspicious vehicle in central London ends
Korean muralist stages first exhibition in Middle East
Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.