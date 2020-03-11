You are here

Beijing orders quarantine for all international arrivals

Wall Street Journal reporters Josh Chin (R) and Philip Wen walk through Beijing Capital Airport before their departure on February 24, 2020. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • There were 22 more deaths and 24 new cases nationwide on Wednesday, according to the National Health Commission
  • Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing on Wednesday ordered people arriving in the city from any country to go into 14-day quarantine as China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases, threatening its progress against the epidemic.

China has made major strides in its battle against the virus, prompting President Xi Jinping to visit Wuhan, the central city at the heart of the global epidemic, on Tuesday and declare that it has “basically curbed” the spread of the disease.

The number of new infections has dramatically fallen in recent weeks but Wednesday showed a slight uptick from the previous day due to the increase in imported cases.

Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference on Wednesday that those landing from “non-epidemic countries” will also have to stay at home for 14 days.

People arriving in Beijing for business trips must stay in a designated hotel and undergo a nucleic acid test for the virus, he added.
Travelers flying into Beijing Capital International Airport from high-risk countries are now handled separately from other passengers, reported state media on Tuesday.

Flights from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan will arrive at a designated area of the terminal, an airport staff member said on Wednesday.
Normally the busiest in China by passenger volume, the airport was much quieter than usual on Wednesday morning.

The staffer added that travelers who need to be quarantined would be sent to the nearby New China International Exhibition Center, where AFP journalists saw security guards standing next to a red carpet.

There were 22 more deaths and 24 new cases nationwide on Wednesday, according to the National Health Commission.

Ten of the new cases came from abroad — most from Italy, the worst-hit country outside China. Six of the imported cases were in Beijing.

Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.
China has now reported 79 cases imported from abroad.

The country, however, has made significant progress in curbing domestic infections.

New cases in Wuhan fell to a new low, with 13 infections reported on Wednesday, while only one other non-imported case was recorded elsewhere in the country.

Wuhan and its surrounding province, Hubei, have been under lockdown since late January in an unprecedented effort that has prevented 56 million people from venturing to other parts of China.

But with Hubei reporting zero cases outside Wuhan for several days in a row, the province announced Tuesday that it would allow healthy people in low-risk areas to travel within the province.

The virus has infected nearly 81,000 people in China so far, with a large majority having already recovered. The national death toll rose to 3,158 on Wednesday.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus has passed 4,000 and the outbreak has spread to over 100 countries.

Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

  • Presidential decree says first round of 1,500 prisoners to be released will be selected based on age, health and the length of sentences already served
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan: The Taliban said on Wednesday a plan from the Afghan president to stagger the release of Taliban prisoners violated an accord they struck with the United States and they would not talk with the Afghan government until all 5,000 prisoners were freed.

A Feb. 29 pact between the Taliban and the United States has cleared with way for the withdrawal of US-led international forces after more than 18 years of war, but peace has to be negotiated between the militants and the US-backed government.

The Taliban have promised to open talks with the government as part of the accord but say the release of their 5,000 comrades held by the government was also part of the deal, and they won’t talk until all are freed.

President Ashraf Ghani has declined to release all 5,000 in one go. Instead, he has ordered the release of an initial 1,500, with the other 3,500 to be set free in parallel with progress in the peace talks.

“We never agreed to any conditional release of prisoners,” Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban based in Doha, told Reuters by phone.

“If someone claims this, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29.”

The main element of the US withdrawal agreement is a Taliban promise that they will not let Afghanistan be used by terrorists to attack the United States and its allies.

The pact will let US President Donald Trump fulfil his promise to end the war and bring all of the troops home within 14 months.

The release of the prisoners — including some 1,000 government troops held by the militants — is meant to be a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the so-called intra-Afghan talks.

The conflicting positions on the issue between the Taliban and Ghani’s government appears to stem from different wording in documents exchanged between the United States and the Taliban on the one hand, and the United States and government on the other.

“It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5,000 prisoners would be freed and then the Afghan dialogue would be initiated,” Shaheen said.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who was the key negotiator in talks with the Taliban, has urged both sides to sit down for talks on the problem.

Despite the accord between the United States and the Taliban, fighting has continued in various parts of the country.

Taliban leaders have said that their leadership council has rejected an Afghan government demand that they issue written guarantees to stop fighting.

A senior Afghan government official said that the government position as set out by Ghani would not change.

“It is not practical for us to release all 5,000 at once without a Taliban commitment for direct negotiations and a significant reduction in violence,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

The government’s decision to release the 1,500 prisoners was a gesture of good faith and the Taliban should reciprocate, the official said.

