Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ is a lesson on consent in the #MeToo era

‘Guilty’ explores consent in a university setting. (Supplied)
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The #MeToo movement has led to a spate of films on sexual harassment and assault, with works such as “Pink” and “Section 375” underlining the enormous significance of consent.

However, much earlier, in 2017, director Avinash Das came out with “Anarkali of Arrah,” a film featuring a dancer in a small Indian town who fights against a powerful politician out to sexually harass her.

In this context, Netflix’s latest campus drama, “Guilty,” may not appear novel. However, the film does step into new territory with its exploration of consent and sexual assault allegations in a university setting.

With his good looks and confident demeanor, college musician VJ (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada) is every girl’s idea of a dream man. His girlfriend, Nanki (Kiara Advani), is a songwriter with a taste for designer clothes. All this is unfamiliar to Tanu Sharma (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), a small-town girl who feels completely out of place in the college, totally lost among the elite, English-speaking crowd.

Eventually, the unsettling plot nears its climax when the new student accuses VJ of rape. What ensues is an all-too-typical abuse of power so often seen in these horrific cases, with VJ’s wealthy politician father engaging the best law firm in town to defend his son. Lawyer Danish (Taher Shabbir) takes charge of the case, which unfolds on screen in the form of flashbacks.

The script is a bit clumsy, with the lawyer speaking to multiple students in a complex timeline that can become confusing and dilutes the sharpness of the director’s attack on the pervasive lack of respect for consent among some students. But the movie takes a balanced approach to just about everybody, including the college administration and the police.

The director, Ruchi Narain, refuses to take sides or pass judgment, and gently nudges the viewer toward a conclusion that is hard to imagine. 

However, the film’s crowning glory is Advani, who delivers an extraordinary performance, playing her character with allure, and cleverly hiding her own doubts and dilemmas. 

“Guilty” is a brave, progressive film about the power of speaking out that succeeds despite the limitations of its script.

Naomi Campbell boards plane wearing full hazmat suit amid coronavirus fears

The 49-year-old model still managed to stay fashionable in her suit. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2020
Arab News

  • The British supermodel took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in an airport wearing a full white hazmat suit
DUBAI: By now, most people are being mindful about the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, but Naomi Campbell is taking it to the next level. 

The British supermodel took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in an airport wearing a full white hazmat suit, paired with pink surgical gloves, a blue face mask and a pair of goggles, which she captioned: “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon…

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

The 49-year-old model still managed to stay fashionable in her suit, as her fans commented.

Rapper Azealia Banks, referring to Naomi’s brown cape, which she wore in one of the pictures, wrote: “Omg I hope that is not an airport blanket and it’s your own. Those don't get washed properly,” to which she replied: “Mine, now in airport garbage.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Safety first.

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

While fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “That’s my sister.”

And just like she did last year, the fashion icon said she will release a full video about it on YouTube.

Campbell has previously shared her extreme precautionary measures and her cleaning routine when she boards a plane with her subscribers.

