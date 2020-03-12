You are here

  • Home
  • Satellite images reveal Iran’s coronavirus mass graves 

Satellite images reveal Iran’s coronavirus mass graves 

1 / 4
The site in Qom showed two trenched being excavated at a cemetery in satellite images taken days after Iran's first coronavirus cases were announced. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
2 / 4
The site in Qom showed two trenched being excavated at a cemetery in satellite images taken days after Iran's first coronavirus cases were announced. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
3 / 4
The site in Qom showed two trenched being excavated at a cemetery in satellite images taken days after Iran's first coronavirus cases were announced. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
4 / 4
The site in Qom showed two trenched being excavated at a cemetery in satellite images taken days after Iran's first coronavirus cases were announced. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtrem

Updated 13 March 2020
Arab News

Satellite images reveal Iran’s coronavirus mass graves 

  • Excavations in Qom are latest evidence that Iran is covering up the full extent of the outbreak
  • Two large trenches with a total length of almost 100 meters appeared at the end of February
Updated 13 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has been digging mass graves to cope with the surge in deaths from COVID-19, according to expert analysis of satellite imagery.
Two large trenches with a total length of almost 100 meters appeared at the end of February at a cemetery in Qom.The graves were dug to accommodate the rising number of coronavirus victims in the city, the Washington Post reported.
The excavations are the latest evidence that Iran is covering up the full extent of the outbreak, which has already killed members of parliament and one of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s top advisors.




The site in Qom showed two trenched being excavated at a cemetery in satellite images taken days after Iran's first coronavirus cases were announced. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)

Iran is the center of one of the biggest outbreaks of the coronavirus outside of China with official figures on Thursday placing the number of dead at 429 and total cases at more than 10,000. However, the US, Arab Gulf countries and global health experts say Iran’s official figures are far below the real number of cases and Tehran has been accused of covering up the full extent of the outbreak.
In Qom, the authorities claim 846 people have contracted the virus and the government has not released the death toll for the city of 1.2 million people.

A senior imagery analyst at Maxar Technologies in Colorado told the Post that the scale of the excavations and the speed with which they took place showed a marked difference from graves previously dug at the site.
The digging at the Behesht-e Masoumeh complex began as early as Feb. 21, just days after Iran announced its first cases, and then rapidly accelerated.
The images also show what appears to be a pile of lime, which can be used in mass graves to control odor.

The images match videos on social media that show rows of graves prepared for coronavirus victims at the same cemetery. 
The videos shared by BBC Persian earlier this month show men carrying a casket to a trench with many graves. The narrator says more than 80 people had been buried there so far “and they say only 34 deaths,” he adds referring to an earlier official death toll.

Another video showed dozens of black body bags stacked up in a Qom mortuary.
Iran’s handling of the outbreak has been condemned by countries like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Most coronavirus cases in Arab Gulf nations have been from people traveling from Iran.

 

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus Iran coronavirus Qom

Related

Middle-East
Iran pressured to release foreign prisoners amid virus spread
Middle-East
Bahrain accuses Iran of ‘biological aggression’ for coronavirus cover up

13 injured in Egypt train accident amid heavy rain

Updated 13 March 2020
SALMA AHMED

13 injured in Egypt train accident amid heavy rain

  • A strong rainstorm struck much of Egypt on Thursday, resulting in most sectors giving employees the day off
Updated 13 March 2020
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: Two passenger trains collided Thursday in the Egyptian capital amid bad weather condition, injuring 13 passengers, officials said.

The accident caused a brief suspension in rail services.

Khaled Megahid, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, described the injuries as "minor bruises and scrapes" and that none was life-threatening.

The trains involved in the collision were numbers 991 and 989, both coming from the Upper Nile delta and on their way to Cairo. The accident happened between the Ramses and Imbaba train stations.

The collision happened when one train coming from Aswan collided into another locomotive coming from the Sohag governorate from behind.

Khaled Megahid, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, said that 13 people were injured in the accident, and that the injuries were described as minor bruises and scrapes.

Megahid said that the injured were taken to the Nasser Institute Hospital in Shoubra.

Following the accident the Railways Authority announced the suspension of train traffic throughout the country due to current weather conditions, which was cited as the reason behind the collision.

A strong rainstorm struck much of Egypt on Thursday, resulting in most sectors giving employees the day off. Weather forecasts predict that the storm will continue until Saturday.

The government advised the public to stay indoors throughout the duration of the storm to avoid casualties.

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed is overseeing a crisis management team which operates 24 hours a day at the ministry to assess developments and follow up on any emergencies that could arise because of the inclement weather.

Topics: Egypt Cairo train collission

Related

Middle East
Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5
Saudi Arabia
EgyptAir arranges special flights to return pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Walt Disney World to close theme parks through end of month
Saudi reconstruction program launches water project in Yemen
PGA Tour calls off Players to start ‘pause’
Saudi project clears 148,427 mines planted by Houthis in Yemen
F1 cancels season-opening Australian GP amid virus concerns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.