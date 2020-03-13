You are here

Canada: Trudeau's wife tests positive for new coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was felling well and would remain in isolation. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2020
AP

  • Trudeau’s wife issued a statement thanking those who have reached out
  • Justin Trudeau did cancel an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.
It said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was felling well and would remain in isolation.
“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement added.
His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.
“Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently,” the statement said.
The office said he would resume his duties Friday.
Trudeau’s wife issued a statement thanking those who have reached out.
“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”
The couple have three children, but Trudeau’s wife is the only member of the family with symptoms, the prime minister’s office said.
Though self-quarantining himself, Trudeau is spending the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But Trudeau did cancel an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.
Opposition NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was also working from home after feeling unwell. Singh said he had been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe he has the virus but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.
Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, is closing schools until April 5.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking all people returning from travel abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.
He is also asking organizers to cancel all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential. Alberta and British Columbia are also urging all events with more than 250 people be canceled.
British Columbia’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the province is “strongly advising” people to not travel outside Canada, including to the U.S, and said anyone who chooses to do so should self-isolate for 14 days upon return.
“That means no trips to Disneyland, no trips to Paris or Berlin or Boise,” British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “Anyone who chooses to travel outside of Canada must stay away from work or school or 14 days upon their return. That responsibility is what we owe to our fellow citizens.”
Henry said there has not been widespread community transmission of the virus in Canada, unlike in the US
“We’ve been watching what’s happening in Washington state and have been in contact with our colleagues in Washington state. What became apparent to me over the last 24 hours is the extent of the community spread in many, many, many different communities in the US,” Henry said.
Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death — an elderly nursing home resident in British Columbia. The United States has had 40 deaths, with more than three-fourths of them in Washington state. As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 1,260 US illnesses.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also asked people to self-isolate if they are returning from overseas.
“We are now recommending that anybody over the age of 65 to avoid traveling outside the province if they can avoid it,” Kenney said.

Topics: Canada Justin Trudeau Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

250,000 pilgrims mass in Pakistan despite coronavirus warnings

250,000 pilgrims mass in Pakistan despite coronavirus warnings

  • Organizers late Thursday curtailed the annual Tablighi Ijtema congregation
  • Pakistan has only recorded 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no deaths
LAHORE: Hundreds of thousands of Islamic worshippers gathered in eastern Pakistan this week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, ignoring government warnings that such events could propagate the disease.
Organizers late Thursday curtailed the annual Tablighi Ijtema congregation, which had drawn people from across the country, but cited rainy weather as the cause.
The early closure came after about 250,000 people had already congregated in camps near Lahore since Wednesday for the five-day festival.
“Most of the people have returned to their homes but still tens of thousands of people are here. They will return today,” one of the event’s organizers Ehsanullah, who goes by one name, said on Friday.
Pakistan has only recorded 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no deaths, but officials have tested fewer than 500 potential cases in the country of about 215 million, where health care is frequently inadequate.
Many countries are advising against large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the highly communicable virus. Some nations — like France and Italy — have banned them altogether.
The federal government has yet to enforce nationwide measures to contain a possible outbreak, leaving provinces to act independently. Organizers of the Tablighi Ijtema were free to ignore government advice to postpone.
“The government asked us to cancel the gathering because of the coronavirus, but our elders and organizers decided that the gathering will proceed as planned,” Ehsanullah said.
The movement was founded by religious scholars more than five decades ago and focuses exclusively on preaching Islam.
It usually sees hundreds of camps and sub-camps set up on a dusty site outside Lahore to accommodate people from across Pakistan, giving the gathering a festival feel.
Schools in three of Pakistan’s four provinces are closed for March and authorities are conducting basic screenings of passengers arriving by air from overseas.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to meet with his national security team later Friday to discuss the global coronavirus crisis.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Pakistan

