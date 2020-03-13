You are here

  • Home
  • PGA Tour calls off Players to start ‘pause’

PGA Tour calls off Players to start ‘pause’

The US PGA Tour had earlier decided to continue with The Players Championship while barring fans. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86kjn

Updated 13 March 2020
AFP

PGA Tour calls off Players to start ‘pause’

  • The tour also canceling the Valspar Championship, the WGC Match-Play and the Texas Open in San Antonio in coming weeks
Updated 13 March 2020
AFP

MIAMI: The US PGA Tour has changed course and called off The Players Championship after one round, the first of a string of cancelations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with regret that we are announcing the cancelation of The Players Championship,” the tour said in a statement on Thursday night.
The tour also announced it was canceling the Valspar Championship, the WGC Match-Play and the Texas Open in San Antonio in coming weeks.
The Valero Texas Open concludes on April 5, eve of the first practice round at Augusta National for the Masters.
The tour had earlier decided to continue with the Players while barring fans, announcing the same plans for most tournaments in the coming weeks, although the event in the Dominican Republic played opposite the WGC Match Play would be postponed.
But as concerns mounted over the burgeoning number of coronavirus cases in the United States officials changed their mind.
“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process,” the tour said in a statement. “We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.
“But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

Topics: golf US PGA Tour

Related

Sport
Golf star Tiger Woods ties record 82 PGA Tour wins
Sport
Five to watch at the US PGA Championship

Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus

Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus

  • Two-month Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: The start of the Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative cricket competition, has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” the BCCI said in a statement.


The two-month Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy and involves cricket’s top international stars.

 

Topics: Cricket China Coronavirus coronavirus India

Related

Sport
Dubai to hold major horse race without spectators in move to contain coronavirus
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus sparks fears as cases rise in Middle East

Latest updates

Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus
250,000 pilgrims mass in Pakistan despite coronavirus warnings
UK foreign minister Raab praises US-led response to Iraq attack
Iraqi-Egyptian musician Nadin Al-Khalidi: A voice for the voiceless
Broadway shuts as virus-hit New York bans large gatherings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.