Dubai to hold major horse race without spectators in move to contain coronavirus

The Dubai World Cup, planned for March 28, is the world’s richest purse for horse racing, with a $12 million prize last year. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2020
  • Arabian Gulf countries have been scrambling to contain the outbreak
  • The Dubai World Cup, planned for March 28, is the world’s richest purse for horse racing, with a $12 million prize last year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai announced Friday that it would hold a major horse race without spectators later this month in response to the new coronavirus.
Arabian Gulf countries have been scrambling to contain the outbreak, which has infected thousands of people in nearby Iran — one of the largest clusters of cases outside China.
The Dubai World Cup, planned for March 28, is the world’s richest purse for horse racing, with a $12 million prize last year. Dubai’s crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, separately announced a $400 million stimulus plan for the city-state whose real-estate market and tourism industry have been hard-hit by the virus.
Dubai International Airport, the busiest for international travel and home to long-haul carrier Emirates, has seen passenger numbers plummet.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus

  • Two-month Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy
NEW DELHI: The start of the Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative cricket competition, has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” the BCCI said in a statement.


The two-month Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy and involves cricket’s top international stars.

 

