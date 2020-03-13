Dubai to hold major horse race without spectators in move to contain coronavirus

Indian Premier League postponed until April 15 over coronavirus

NEW DELHI: The start of the Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative cricket competition, has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Announcement: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



The two-month Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy and involves cricket’s top international stars.