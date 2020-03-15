Syria migrant crisis tops agenda at three-way ‘video summit’

You are here

Civilians in Idlib cut off a section of the M4 highway, which links Aleppo and Latakia, protesting against the passage of Russian military patrols along the road. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Turkish, German and French leaders discard meeting in favor video conference because of coronavirus concerns
ANKARA: The flood of refugees building up on Turkey’s borders with Syria and Greece will top the agenda at a three-nation “video summit” on March 17, analysts told Arab News on Saturday.

The meeting between Turkish, German and French leaders Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron was supposed to take place in Istanbul, but will be held via video conference because of coronavirus concerns.

“The refugees along the Turkish-Greek border will be a significant part of the meeting. There may be some kind of intermediate agreement,” said Navvar Saban, a military analyst at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies in Istanbul.

“Ankara knows the Kremlin is not willing to offer lot, so they will have to balance their NATO relations to overcome the refugee management problems.”

Turkey wants an update of the 2016 migration deal with Brussels, and a revival of Turkey’s stalled EU accession process. Under the deal, Turkey was expected to stem migration to Europe in return for billions of euros in assistance.

However, Turkey is reluctant to close its borders because it is disappointed by the lack of European support for its operations in Syria.

“Turkey’s leader, through threats to the EU and ordering the border open after Turkish troops were killed in Idlib, has once again got the leading European powers to dance to Ankara’s tune,” said Seth J. Frantzman, executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis.

“France and Germany have shown they will never stand up to Turkey’s use of migrants as a populist weapon. Tragically the average person in this scenario gets no human rights and is just a ping-pong ball to be hit back and forth between Turkey and Europe’s two most important countries.”

Topics: Syrian refugees Migrant crisis Turkey

DUBAI: The central bank of the United Arab Emirates, home to the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, on Sunday announced a $27 billion stimulus package to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The money will go toward supporting the country’s banks, and regulatory limits on loans will be eased.
Nations across the Middle East have pledged to stimulate their economies as they weather the global pandemic, which has led to widespread school closures, the cancelation of sporting and other events, as well as sweeping lockdowns in some hard-hit areas.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Most people suffer only mild to moderate symptoms and recover in a matter of weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by individuals with no visible symptoms.
The virus has spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,700. Iran is home to the biggest outbreak in the Middle East, with nearly 13,000 cases and more than 600 deaths.
More than 70,000 people worldwide have recovered after being infected.
Countries across the Middle East have imposed sweeping travel restrictions, canceled public events and in some cases called on non-essential businesses to close for the coming weeks.
Dubai Parks & Resorts announced it would be closed through the end of the month.
Abu Dhabi shut down its amusement parks and museums through the end of the month, including Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Kuwait meanwhile shut down malls, salons and barbershops to slow the spread of the virus. Authorities allowed coffee shops to remain open, but said no more than five customers can wait in line at a time and must be a meter apart from each other.
Saudi Arabia separately announced its own $13 billion stimulus plan.

Topics: UAE China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

