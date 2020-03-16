You are here

Saudi passport directorate allows visit visa extensions

Passport directorate allows visit visa extensions. (SPA)
  • Extensions can be arranged via the Absher e-platform, or by visiting local passport departments if the visa cannot be extended electronically
RIYADH: In light of the suspension of international flights to and from Saudi Arabia, the General Directorate of Passports is extending the visas of visitors who are stuck in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Extensions can be arranged via the Absher e-platform, or by visiting local passport departments if the visa cannot be extended electronically.
This decision was made under the directives of Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif. The directorate said it is coordinating with the National Information Center in this regard.
The suspension of international flights began on Sunday for two weeks to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said.
Some flights would be allowed in “exceptional cases” during the two-week period, the ministry added.
The Ministry of Health announced 15 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 118, with three recoveries.

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

  • Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal urges citizens and residents to follow its health instructions and guidelines
BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting on preventive measures against coronavirus in the region on Sunday. 

He was briefed through a live broadcast on the progress and preventive measures taken by quarantine centers including Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Buraidah Central Hospital, and King Saud Hospital in Unaizah among others.

Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi government had mobilized all its resources to fight the pandemic, and that the role of citizens and residents was to follow its health instructions and guidelines.

Prince Faisal said: “We are meeting around the clock to implement the directions of the leadership, and continuously coordinate to raise the degree of prevention, stay updated on news from the quarantine centers in the region, address suspected cases, and take all the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this disease.”

He added that what the Kingdom had done thus far had helped halt the spread of the pandemic. Prince Faisal urged everyone in the region to avoid gatherings, use preventive methods, and implement health instructions provided by the authorities.

He also thanked the “heroic” employees of the Saudi healthcare sector for their remarkable efforts that had set a great example for the rest of the nation in combating the pandemic.

 

 

