Saudi passport directorate allows visit visa extensions

RIYADH: In light of the suspension of international flights to and from Saudi Arabia, the General Directorate of Passports is extending the visas of visitors who are stuck in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Extensions can be arranged via the Absher e-platform, or by visiting local passport departments if the visa cannot be extended electronically.
This decision was made under the directives of Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif. The directorate said it is coordinating with the National Information Center in this regard.
The suspension of international flights began on Sunday for two weeks to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said.
Some flights would be allowed in “exceptional cases” during the two-week period, the ministry added.
The Ministry of Health announced 15 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 118, with three recoveries.
