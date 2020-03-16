You are here

  • Home
  • Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

1 / 2
A researcher at Protein Sciences works in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)
2 / 2
Employee Philipp Hoffmann, of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmpub

Updated 16 March 2020
AP

Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

  • Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow
Updated 16 March 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official.
The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The official who disclosed plans for the first participant spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.
Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.
Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. There’s no chance participants could get infected from the shots, because they don’t contain the virus itself. The goal is purely to check that the vaccines show no worrisome side effects, setting the stage for larger tests.
Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. Importantly, they’re pursuing different types of vaccines — shots developed from new technologies that not only are faster to produce than traditional inoculations but might prove more potent. Some researchers even aim for temporary vaccines, such as shots that might guard people’s health a month or two at a time while longer-lasting protection is developed.
Also in the works: Inovio Pharmaceuticals aims to begin safety tests of its vaccine candidate next month in a few dozen volunteers at the University of Pennsylvania and a testing center in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a similar study in China and South Korea.
Even if initial safety tests go well, “you’re talking about a year to a year and a half” before any vaccine could be ready for widespread use, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
That still would be a record-setting pace. But manufacturers know the wait — required because it takes additional studies of thousands of people to tell if a vaccine truly protects and does no harm — is hard for a frightened public.
President Donald Trump has been pushing for swift action on a vaccine, saying in recent days that the work is “moving along very quickly” and he hopes to see a vaccine “relatively soon.”
Today, there are no proven treatments. In China, scientists have been testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new coronavirus, as well as an experimental drug named remdesivir that was in development to fight Ebola. In the US, the University of Nebraska Medical Center also began testing remdesivir in some Americans who were found to have COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections neared 3,000 across 49 states and the District of Columbia.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
World heads for lockdown as virus chaos grows

China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

Updated 16 March 2020
AFP

China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

  • A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported
  • China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered
Updated 16 March 2020
AFP

BEIJING: China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections.
After declaring they had “basically” curbed the spread of the disease within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities are now worried about an influx of infections arriving from other countries.
Beijing’s city government has ordered international arrivals from Monday onwards to go into quarantine facilities for 14 days.
Travelers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation at home, but now only those with “special circumstances” will be exempted from the new rules, and those sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.
Authorities have not given further detail on which travelers will be exempted from the new quarantine.
A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported, with four of the 12 latest detected in Beijing.
Imported cases have now outnumbered domestic infections for three straight days.
There were only four new local cases in the country, and all were in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected in December, according to the National Health Commission.
China has touted the effectiveness of quarantining Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province since late January, along with measures to prevent large gatherings and limit travel across the country.
The death toll now stands at 3,213 after 14 more fatalities were reported on Monday.
China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered and there are now fewer than 10,000 infected people, according to the National Health Commission.
The country’s progress contrasts with the growing crisis abroad, with the worldwide death toll surpassing 6,000 as Italy recorded its biggest one-day rise in fatalities.
With 368 deaths, Italy’s grim figure was higher than any single-day toll reported in China.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
US-China trade truce at risk as virus hits global economy
photos
Offbeat
Hindu group touts cow urine elixir for coronavirus

Latest updates

Australian TV journalist who met with Rita Wilson has virus
Saudi health, security, and military sectors to stay operating amid coronavirus concerns
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince announces further directives to stimulate investment in UAE
LIVE: Middle East governments enact working from home as threat of coronavirus continues to loom
Saudi businesses warned against exploiting consumers amid coronavirus crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.