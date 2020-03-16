You are here

  • Home
  • Rumors swirl over reported relationship between actress Yasmine Sabri and Haifa Wehbe’s ex-husband

Rumors swirl over reported relationship between actress Yasmine Sabri and Haifa Wehbe’s ex-husband

It is reported that the pair met three months ago. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtcwu

Updated 16 March 2020
Arab News

Rumors swirl over reported relationship between actress Yasmine Sabri and Haifa Wehbe’s ex-husband

Updated 16 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Internet was set alight as pictures of Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri posing next to businessman and entrepreneur Ahmed Abo Hashima circulated on social media, with Egyptian media reporting that the pair are now engaged.

In addition to the pair being pictured together — although the location or date could not be verified — Abo Hashima posted an Instagram story in which he can be seen holding hands with someone and it immediately sparked speculation online. He captioned it: “My love.”

Curious fans attributed the jewelry on the anonymous hands to Sabri’s, as she was spotted wearing similar accessories in a video she shared on her Instagram account in February.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Makeup @nora1352

A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri) on

Amr Adib, an Egyptian host, addressed the news on his talk show. “Everything started three months ago,” Adib said. “Ahmed met Yasmine three months ago. It was, as it was described, ‘pure coincidence, that can never be imagined.’ The details will be revealed in future episodes.”

Abo Hashima, who was previously married to Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe, also commented on Sabri’s most recent post with two heart emojis.

However, neither of the stars have confirmed or denied the rumors.

Topics: Yasmine Sabri Ahmed Abo Hashima Haifa Wehbe

Amal Clooney’s sister incorporates face masks into her brand amid coronavirus pandemic

The Lebanese designer launched her accessories label in 2017. (Instagram)
Updated 16 March 2020
Arab News

Amal Clooney’s sister incorporates face masks into her brand amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated 16 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Amal Clooney’s younger sister Tala Alamuddin launched her accessories label Totally Tala in 2017, with a strong focus on bold, bohemian tote bags, belts and shoulder-sweeping earrings. Now the brand has added face masks to its stylish repertoire of accessories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lebanese-British designer, who is based in Singapore, is selling the masks, which come in denim, camouflage and leopard print designs, on the brand’s website, alongside a zippered pouch made for stashing hand sanitizer and tissues.

“Let’s face it all together. In our unpredictable world, where battling the elements is an everyday concern, we've got you covered with Le Masque, the specifically designed face mask that offers comfort with flair,” wrote the designer before adding that a portion of the proceeds from the $30 item will be donated to The Red Cross Singapore “in support of those directly affected by the coronavirus.”

“Our zippered pouch “The Sanity Stasher” provides a quick and stylish carrying solution for le masque, your tissues, hand sanitizer and more,” she added.

Topics: Tala Alamuddin

Latest updates

Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island
UK urges end to ‘non-essential’ contact, travel to curb coronavirus spread
UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks
Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.