Rumors swirl over reported relationship between actress Yasmine Sabri and Haifa Wehbe’s ex-husband

DUBAI: The Internet was set alight as pictures of Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri posing next to businessman and entrepreneur Ahmed Abo Hashima circulated on social media, with Egyptian media reporting that the pair are now engaged.

In addition to the pair being pictured together — although the location or date could not be verified — Abo Hashima posted an Instagram story in which he can be seen holding hands with someone and it immediately sparked speculation online. He captioned it: “My love.”

Curious fans attributed the jewelry on the anonymous hands to Sabri’s, as she was spotted wearing similar accessories in a video she shared on her Instagram account in February.

Amr Adib, an Egyptian host, addressed the news on his talk show. “Everything started three months ago,” Adib said. “Ahmed met Yasmine three months ago. It was, as it was described, ‘pure coincidence, that can never be imagined.’ The details will be revealed in future episodes.”

Abo Hashima, who was previously married to Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe, also commented on Sabri’s most recent post with two heart emojis.

However, neither of the stars have confirmed or denied the rumors.