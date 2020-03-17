You are here

Shares, oil plunge in new market meltdown

The S&P index of the 500 leading stocks fell so quickly it triggered “circuit breakers” designed to ease panic selling. (Getty Images/AFP)
  • G7 leaders hold crisis talks to avert economic freefall
DUBAI: Oil and share prices plunged on Monday in another market meltdown in the face of a triple challenge from increased oil output, falling demand, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, dipped below the psychologically significant $30 per barrel soon after trading opened in New York. As US markets closed, it stood at $29.67, down more than 15 percent.

Trading had begun on Wall Street after a weekend when the US Federal Reserve tried to calm nerves by cutting interest rates to zero. 

But any optimism was short lived as the S&P index of the 500 leading stocks fell so quickly it triggered “circuit breakers” designed to ease panic selling. It still ended the day down more than 10 percent,  wiping out all the gains made since last May.

Markets in Europe also fell, with bourses in France and Germany about 10 percent down, and London 7 percent. Shares in airlines and banks came under particular pressure.

In the Middle East, the three biggest stock markets — in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi — all fell by more than 5 percent as governments dampened down economic activity to restrict the spread of the virus.

BACKGROUND

With market sell-offs triggered by mass quarantines and travel restrictions, governments in the world’s wealthiest countries are under pressure to show they can control the situation.

Leaders of the G7 industrial powerhouses held a videoconference on Monday and pledged to join forces to prevent economic freefall. They instructed their finance ministers to consult weekly to implement policy measures and “develop further timely and effective actions.”

Meanwhile Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is accelerating plans to pump more oil. “We have lower costs than any other company. We can sustain a low oil price,” chief executive Amin Nasser said in a conference call to investors.

He said the Kingdom could reach 12.3 million barrels a day capacity by the end of the year, with a view to eventual maximum capacity of 13 million.

“There has been a dizzying drop in world oil demand and a dramatic pivot in Saudi oil production policy,” said Jim Burkhard, vice president of oil experts IHS Markit. “If this persists amid a recession, it points to the possible buildup of the most extreme oil supply surplus ever recorded.” 

Aramco plans to speed up big crude output rise: CEO

Aramco plans to speed up big crude output rise: CEO

  • Additional efficiencies may be required and 2021 plan is under review, says CEO Amin Nasser
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is working on plans to speed up a big rise in productive capacity as the battle for market share in the global crude business increases.

Amin Nasser, president and CEO, told analysts in a web broadcast that Aramco could produce 12 million barrels per day by next month, and reach 12.3 million barrels from existing inventory within months. That level could be sustained without any additional capital expenditure.

Pushing the total maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) to 13 million — as the Kingdom’s government has ordered — would take longer. He declined to give a timetable for that increase.

“We’ve just had the request to increase the MSC, and we’ll be doing it on an accelerated basis,” Nasser said in response to an analyst who noted that the last time the MSC was increased it took about six years to do so, between 2004 and 2010.

“The last time we had such a significant increase, it’s true that it took a number of years, but it was a different time and a different state of capital availability,” Nasser said.

“We do have the flexibility to accelerate it if required, and we’re currently looking at that. It depends if it’s agreed it should be within existing fields or the grassroots increment that we’ll be bringing in,” he added.

“That’s being evaluated right now, and depending on that decision we’ll be considering the time frame.”

The speed with which Aramco can push its MSC to 13 million barrels per day will help determine the overall state of the global oil market, as well as the response of other producers in Russia and the US.

The conference call was to help elaborate on Aramco’s financial results for 2019, announced the previous day. 

The figures showed net income of $88.2 billion, down on the previous year as lower output and prices met with difficult global macroeconomic conditions. 

Nasser said 80 percent of the reduction in income was due to factors outside Aramco’s control.

The company said in its results that it would reduce its capital expenditure from the $35 billion to $40 billion range indicated last year, to between $25 billion and $30 billion in the current year.

Nasser told an analyst that because of the hit to global demand from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Aramco was considering a possible further reduction in capital expenditure for next year.

“Additional efficiencies may be required and the 2021 plan is under review,” he said, explaining that the increased gas output associated with higher oil production would enable Aramco to “optimize” spending on gas.

Much of the hour-long discussion — the first time Aramco has faced investors as a listed company — centered on the falling global demand from the global pandemic, which has led to a big fall in demand for energy.

“With regard to the impact of coronavirus, the situation is rapidly evolving and its impact on growth is uncertain,” he said.

“However, we’ll ensure that we’ll maintain the strength of our operations and our finances, and we’ve already taken steps to rationalize our planned 2020 capital spending,” he added.

“Our vision is clear. Our unique scale, low cost, low capital intensity and reliability deliver growth and outstanding returns while maintaining our position as the most reliable energy company. For example, we have more than five decades of reserves, so we don’t face the same production difficulties others do.”

In answer to an analyst’s question about future oil price levels, Nasser said: “We have lower costs than any other company. We can sustain a low oil price.”

The price of Brent crude fell to just above $30 per barrel during the conference call.

Nasser reiterated Aramco’s promise to prioritize dividend payments to nongovernment shareholders to maintain them at $75 billion per year, the latest dividend paid by a listed company in the world.

Aramco’s Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh said the 2019 results showed that on four main financial criteria — profitability, cash flow, return on capital and dividends — Aramco was bigger than all the main independent oil companies combined.

