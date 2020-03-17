You are here

  • Home
  • Italian residents share what life is like under lockdown

Italian residents share what life is like under lockdown

People shop at the Porta Palazzo food market in Turin, Italy, on Monday. The Italian lockdown was ordered on March 9 by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jptbu

Updated 17 March 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Italian residents share what life is like under lockdown

Updated 17 March 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: One of Italy’s leading newspapers, Corriere della Sera, recently ran with the disturbing headline: “As in any war, we have to choose who to treat and who not.”
The story revealed an Italian health care system on the verge of collapse.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, agrigentooggi.it reported that two intensive care patients in their 60s had to be flown to Sicily due to a lack of hospital space in the Lombardy region, the worst-hit area of Italy for coronavirus cases.
Hard-pressed doctors in Italy are having to make challenging decisions on who to treat. The article in Corriere della Sera quoted an anesthesiologist at a hospital in Bergamo, an Italian city with one of the highest number of people with the COVID-19 disease, saying that the intensive care unit was at full capacity and medics were having to decide on who to treat first based on age, life expectancy and other factors.
“Italians complain that the government should have stepped in earlier, but I am quite sure that Italy has such a high number of cases in part due to the fact that they tested many people early on,” Cristiana Cassano, a nurse practitioner based in Milan, told Arab News.
“That’s why we have a good idea of the number of people who are positive but asymptomatic.”
The Italian lockdown, which was ordered on March 9 by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, imposed a national quarantine, restricting movement of the population except for the necessity of health circumstances and work.
Two days later, Conte announced further measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, ordering all shops, restaurants and cafes to close. Food and drug stores as well as post offices and banks remain open. The new rules will stay in place until at least April 3.
Cassano can no longer take her newborn baby to her local park although her husband, who works for a major Italian bank, can still use the subway to get to work.
Rome-based economist, Dr. Giorgia Diletta Nigri, said: “Many Italians are on forced holidays. Some people are not getting paid. Some companies may not survive this crisis, and no one believes it will end on April 3.”
Jesse Smeal, an American who has lived in Rome for more than 20 years, has two restaurants in the city. “This has had grave consequences since I have had to close them. I have zero income at the moment,” he said.
The Italian slogan “andrà tutto bene” (meaning, everything will be fine) is appearing all over the country, and the hopeful spirit can be felt as people take to their balconies to sing together.
“Yesterday at noon everyone went out to applaud,” said Smeal. “This was in solidarity and to give thanks to the health care workers fighting each day.”
Each night in Rome music sessions have been taking place at 6pm. “Today we are supposed to go to the balcony at 9pm and shine a flashlight or phone light that will prompt a satellite photo to be taken to show the world that we are alive and well and will prosper,” added Smeal.

HIGHLIGHT

The Italian slogan ‘andrà tutto bene’ (meaning, everything will be fine) is appearing all over the country, and the hopeful spirit can be felt as people take to their balconies to sing together.

Margherita Emo, a Rome-based translator, said: “The other day we celebrated my friend’s birthday via Skype. There are many acts of solidarity. Many young people have offered to buy food for the elderly.
“When you go out you are supposed to stay 1 meter away from everyone and more and more people are wearing masks. We have been told to wash our hands for 40 seconds and memorize a poem or a song that lasts that long while we do so.”
She pointed out that while in lockdown at home it is hard for Italians to find out the full extent of the health crisis. “I heard there was a lack of blood in Rome the other day and many were asked to donate,” Emo added.
Italy has also witnessed several prison riots resulting in 12 deaths and 16 escapes, according to The Associated Press. In response, the Italian Justice Ministry said it had allocated 100,000 face masks to prison guards, staff and inmates.
“I hear ambulances all the time,” said one woman from Bergamo.
On Sunday, the governments of Spain and France introduced similar Italian-style lockdowns.
“We have realized that our well-being rests with the public health sector and its health workers who are all underpaid,” said a woman from San Terenzo, in Italy.
“They are now our heroes and I hope we all remember them in the future.”

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise

Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise

  • Under lockdown, only the cars of some professionals, police, and diplomats are seen in the streets
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: After French President Emmanuel Macron tightened measures aimed at combating the coronavirus and imposed restrictions on the movement of the population, Paris has become a ghost town.

The usual groups of pedestrians, fearing the large fines they might face, are nowhere to be seen. Only the cars of some professionals, the police, and diplomats are seen in the streets. As for public transport, the situation is similar. Buses are almost empty with the exception of a small number of passengers, many of whom are wearing masks.

Arab News wanted to know how Arab diplomatic missions were functioning under such unusual circumstances and was able to interview three Arab ambassadors: The representative of the Arab League, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, the Ambassador of Egypt Ehab Badawi, and the Ambassador of the UAE Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed.

“The Arab League’s offices are closed in accordance with the recommendations of the French president but we still have the change-over of employees to control. As for me, I am working from home,” Assaker said.

Badawi said that his embassy is closed temporarily and that everyone is working from home. Regarding Egyptians wishing to return home, he told us that there would be a final flight leaving on Wednesday. After that, all Egyptian airports will be closed from Thursday until March 31.

As for French nationals in Egypt wishing to return home, there are two elements to consider: The flight they will take back home and the authorization they need from the authorities on-site in order to leave.

Concerning the authorization, all foreigners are allowed to go back to their countries but only Egyptians with a French residence card will be able to return to France. The French residence card is equivalent to French nationality regarding the holder’s return to France; those with only a Schengen visa will not, however, be allowed into France. “We have a final flight expected to arrive tomorrow from Egypt,” said Badawi, “and that flight will be the last one from France to Egypt.”

According to Badawi, there are 250,000 registered Egyptians working in France but there is also an unknown number of unregistered Egyptians. “We have asked Egypt Air to change the aircraft because there are a lot of Egyptian students who want to go home. We had an aircraft of 145 seats for which Egypt Air substituted a 300-seat aircraft to repatriate the maximum number of Egyptian nationals.”

“The embassy was closed in line with the laws and measures taken by our host country,” UAE Ambassador Al-Ahmed told Arab News. “Two weeks ago, we reduced our work schedule, while also adopting a working- from-home policy. After the latest measures, however, we decided to close, though remaining available to assist any Emirati national facing an emergency. Consular activity stopped a week earlier because the French side halted its activities and people just stopped coming.”

“The growing concern due to the virus certainly made us advise our citizens to return home to the UAE. Up to now, there are still flights but this also depends on the country where the airline companies are located. 

“I can confirm that the majority of Emirati citizens who were in France have gone back home. We have a small number of sick Emiratis in French hospitals who, for health reasons, are unable to return. Emirati students enrolled in French universities went home because the universities closed and the courses are now being delivered online. 

“As for me, I am working from home and I hold video conferences with other diplomats as we search for ways to solve the problems between our nationals and the airline companies,” Al-Ahmed said.

Topics: Paris China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE
Business & Economy
Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

Latest updates

Saudis take on self-isolation through the internet
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy thanks Saudi health officials, updates British nationals on COVID-19
Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise
Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE
Saudi Arabia’s gym  owners urge everyone  to keep fit  at home 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.