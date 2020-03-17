STC signs Women’s Empowerment Principles of UN

As part of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality,” STC has signed the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). The event was organized by Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The WEPs document was submitted in the presence of Maha Al-Nuhait, general manager of sustainability program at STC, and Janneke van der Graaff-Kukler, deputy regional director at UN Women.
The SSE initiative has five pillars of activity: Partnerships to achieve goals, climate action, responsible consumption and production, decent work and economic growth, and gender equality.
“STC’s interaction with International Women’s Day confirms the company’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and implementing best sustainability practices in the company by supporting Saudi women and allowing them to hold executive positions,” a statement said.
The telecom operator previously launched the first board to empower women and enhance their participation in the market. This stems from the company’s belief in the importance of investing in its employees and providing them with the best opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge. The move is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and STC’s commitment to the National Transformation Program, which aims to increase Saudi women’s contribution to economic growth.
