STC signs Women’s Empowerment Principles of UN

The WEPs document was submitted in the presence of Maha Al-Nuhait, general manager of sustainability program at STC, and Janneke van der Graaff-Kukler, deputy regional director at UN Women.
As part of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality,” STC has signed the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). The event was organized by Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The WEPs document was submitted in the presence of Maha Al-Nuhait, general manager of sustainability program at STC, and Janneke van der Graaff-Kukler, deputy regional director at UN Women.
The SSE initiative has five pillars of activity: Partnerships to achieve goals, climate action, responsible consumption and production, decent work and economic growth, and gender equality.
“STC’s interaction with International Women’s Day confirms the company’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and implementing best sustainability practices in the company by supporting Saudi women and allowing them to hold executive positions,” a statement said.
The telecom operator previously launched the first board to empower women and enhance their participation in the market. This stems from the company’s belief in the importance of investing in its employees and providing them with the best opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge. The move is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and STC’s commitment to the National Transformation Program, which aims to increase Saudi women’s contribution to economic growth.

COVID-19: Malls, retail shops announce closure

Some of the essential mall offerings such as pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open 24 hours depending on locations, while other mall sections will suspend activities until further notice.
Following the directives of the Saudi government to safeguard its citizens and residents, and to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair Fashion Retail) will temporarily close its retail units across the country and a number of other effected countries. The company stated that the health and safety of its customers and employees is of paramount importance at this time. Food and beverage outlets will remain physically operational to provide takeout, pickup and delivery service, and a number of fashion retail brands will remain available online with no effect on online sales operations.
“At this moment in time, the safety of our employees, customers, and our local communities is our priority. Alhokair Fashion Retail supports all measures which prioritize the public health,” said Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of the group.
“Alhokair Fashion Retail remains optimistic about the Saudi market and our businesses have a very strong financial position post recent refinancing. We are confident the temporary closure will not have a permanent impact on our operations,” Moukarzel added. “We fully support efforts by the government of Saudi Arabia to control the spread of the COVID-19, and Alhokair’s stores will remain closed until such time as the government deems it prudent for retailers to recommence operations.”
Alhokair Fashion Retail operates 1,267 stores across the Kingdom. It currently represents more than 80 brands, spanning from womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and coffee shops. The group has more than 1,600 stores across 100 shopping malls in 13 countries.

We are confident the temporary closure will not have a permanent impact on our operations.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair Fashion Retail

Meanwhile, Arabian Centres Company (ACC) has also temporarily shut down parts of its malls in the Kingdom, in line with the government’s directives to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia. Some of the essential mall offerings such as pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open 24 hours depending on locations, and F&B outlets will continue to provide pickup, delivery and drive-through services. Other mall sections including entertainment venues and fashion retail will suspend activities until further notice.
“Our immediate attention is focused on the well-being of our customers and employees,” said Olivier Nougarou, CEO of Arabian Centres Company. “As a Saudi company, we are committed to providing every support we can to the local authorities and our government partners during this global pandemic.”
Nougarou expressed confidence that the closure will not have a permanent impact on the company’s business. “Arabian Centres Company’s strong financial footing enables us to minimize the impact of this temporary partial closures and we look forward to utilizing our network and continuing to serve our local communities across the Kingdom in every possible way.”
Arabian Centres is an owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia. It has more than 4,000 stores and 1,100 retail brands.

